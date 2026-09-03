Why Do Indians Need To Think About Heart Health Differently?

Heart disease remains India's leading health challenge, says Dr Rajeev Sharma, Vice President, Medical Affairs, Tata1mg. An Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) study found that Asian Indians develop heart disease about 5–10 years earlier than many other populations. This earlier onset means that waiting for symptoms or relying solely on routine health checks may no longer be enough. Preventive heart care in India needs to evolve from treating disease to identifying risk earlier and acting sooner.

Why Routine Lipid Tests Might Not Be Enough?

Cholesterol testing has long been the foundation of cardiovascular risk assessment. While it remains essential, growing evidence suggests that cholesterol alone may not identify everyone at risk.

Research at Brigham and Women's Hospital and Harvard Medical School showed that despite low LDL levels, some people experienced cardiac issues during 8 years of follow-up. The results reflect that cardiac disorders do not arise from a single process; instead, multiple biological pathways, such as lipid accumulation and inflammation, contribute.

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In a large analysis by Tata 1mg Labs involving over 139,000 individuals, nearly one in four people classified as low risk by routine lipid testing were reclassified as high risk when additional advanced cardiac markers were assessed. These findings reinforce growing evidence that broader risk assessment may identify individuals who would otherwise be missed. Data analysis also showed that women had a higher prevalence of hidden cardiac risk than men (25.7% vs 19.8%), and the risk increased with age, reaching 38.5% in those aged ≥70 years.

Both studies emphasize the importance of advanced markers for proper cardiac health assessment.

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Why Omega-3 Matters?

Identifying cardiovascular risk is only one part of prevention. The next challenge is reducing that risk through sustainable lifestyle and dietary changes. Research suggests that South Asians may have a higher risk of cardiovascular disease due to factors such as abdominal obesity and diets high in saturated fats. Simply reducing fat intake, however, may not be sufficient. The emphasis should instead be on improving the quality of dietary fat by replacing saturated fats with healthier unsaturated fats.

Among the unsaturated fats, omega-3 fatty acids have received considerable scientific attention because of their association with lower triglyceride levels and reduced inflammation [3,4,5].

As awareness has grown, consumers today are also becoming more discerning when choosing omega-3 supplements. Factors such as EPA and DHA content, formulation quality, absorption, vegetarian alternatives, and product transparency are increasingly influencing purchasing decisions. Platforms such as Tata 1mg have expanded their portfolio to include concentrated fish-oil-free formulations for vegetarians, formulations with added antioxidants, CoQ10, & vitamins, and formulations designed to improve consumer experience by minimizing fishy aftertaste.

Moreover, EPA and DHA are the key omega-3 fatty acids responsible for most of the supplement’s cardiovascular benefits. Many consumers assume that the number displayed on the front of an omega-3 supplement pack reflects its active strength. In reality, the cardiovascular benefits are primarily linked to the amounts of EPA and DHA, which can vary considerably between products despite having the same total fish oil content. For instance, Tata 1mg's Triple Strength Omega-3 lists 560mg of EPA and 400mg of DHA per capsule directly on the label, making the comparison easier. For vegetarian patients who can't get meaningful amounts of these compounds from their diet, the platform offers algae-based options that provide the same active compounds without fish oil.

Why Does Preventive Heart Care Remain Fragmented?

The increased availability of diagnostic test services, supplement purchases, and doctor consultations, especially on online platforms, has added to the end-user convenience. However, these services remain disconnected from one another, requiring users to switch between platforms, which can become increasingly overwhelming.

A unified model that provides all three services can facilitate users’ comfort and may even support their adherence to preventive heart healthcare. This integrated approach is increasingly being adopted across digital healthcare. Tata 1mg, for example, brings together advanced cardiac diagnostics, pharmacist-verified supplements, and doctor consultations within a single ecosystem, making preventive heart care easier to navigate for consumers. The company has an extensive heart health category that integrates advanced cardiac marker tests, pharmacist-verified omega-3s, and personalized guidance through expert doctor advice on one platform, turning preventive cardiology heart care actionable for the user rather than aspirational.

Authored by Dr Rajeev Sharma, Vice President, Medical Affairs, Tata1mg

References:

Sharma M, Ganguly NK. Premature Coronary Artery Disease in Indians and its Associated Risk Factors. Vascular Health and Risk Management. 2005; 1(3), 217–225. Available from: https://doi.org/10.2147/vhrm.s12187334

Ridker PM, Rifai N, Rose L, Buring JE, Cook NR. Comparison of C-Reactive Protein and Low-Density Lipoprotein Cholesterol Levels in the Prediction of First Cardiovascular Events. N Engl J Med. 2002; 347: 1557-1565. Available from: https://doi.org/10.1056/NEJMoa021993

Balaji K, Chahil V, Shakoor A, Kalra D, Vijayarghaghavan K. Inflammation and cardiometabolic disease in South Asians: The fire and fire tenders. Journal of Clinical Lipidology. 2025. Available from: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.jacl.2025.10.068

Khan SU, Lone AN, Khan MS, et al. Effect of omega-3 fatty acids on cardiovascular outcomes: A systematic review and meta-analysis. EClinicalMedicine. 2021;38:100997. Published 2021 Jul 8. Available from: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.eclinm.2021.100997