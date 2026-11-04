Why Gold Loan Companies Are Building In-House Gold Testing Labs

For a lender, the value of pledged jewellery begins with one technical question: how much eligible gold is present? A visual check can identify features, but it cannot always reveal plating, solder, mixed alloys or uneven purity. That is why some companies offering a gold loan are strengthening in-house testing capabilities at branches, regional hubs and training centres. Its purpose is to make valuation more consistent, improve control over equipment and build a trail when results are questioned. As loan volumes expand, even an appraisal error repeated across thousands of accounts can become a credit, conduct and reputation risk.

Why Is Purity Testing Becoming More Complex?

Jewellery rarely consists of uniform gold alone. It may contain stones, lac, strings, fastenings, solder or non-gold metal, while different sections of the same ornament may vary in purity. Hallmarking can provide useful information, but lenders still need to assess the collateral presented at the time of borrowing. Counterfeit markings, surface plating and repairs can further complicate the picture.

An internal testing set-up may combine:

calibrated weighing scales;

electronic density or conductivity checks;

X-ray fluorescence screening;

magnification and physical inspection; and

standardised recording of deductions.

No single tool answers every question. XRF, for example, generally reads the surface composition and may require careful interpretation when an article is plated or has mixed components. A testing lab becomes valuable when equipment, process and trained judgement work together rather than when technology is treated as conclusive by itself.

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How Do In-House Labs Improve Valuation Consistency?

Without common controls, two branches might assess similar ornaments differently. One appraiser may deduct the visible stones carefully, while another relies too much on gross weight. A laboratory or central technical team can define testing protocols, calibrate devices, maintain reference samples and review unusual cases. It can also train appraisers to recognise patterns associated with adulterated or gold-plated jewellery.

Consistency affects both sides of the transaction. Overvaluation may expose the lender if the borrower defaults or gold prices fall. Undervaluation may reduce the amount available to an eligible customer and create a dispute. A gold loan calculator can provide an indicative amount before appraisal, but only verified purity and net eligible weight can support the final valuation. In-house controls help narrow the gap between an estimate and the branch result, although they cannot remove every judgement call.

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What Does Regulation Require From the Testing Process?

The RBI’s harmonised framework for lending against gold and silver collateral, implemented no later than April 2026, places clear emphasis on standardised assaying and valuation. The borrower should be present during the assay, while the lender must prepare a certificate or electronic certificate describing the collateral. It generally records purity, gross weight, net eligible content, deductions, observed damage, an image and the assessed value, as per applicable norms.

These requirements make testing governance as important as the machine itself. Lenders need qualified appraisers, defined escalation paths, secure records and periodic audits. They must also publish their methodology for determining net weight and the price used for loan-to-value calculations. A borrower starting through a gold loan app may complete preliminary steps digitally, but the jewellery still needs controlled physical examination and custody at an authorised branch.

Can Better Testing Influence Pricing and Trust?

More reliable appraisal may reduce unexpected losses and disputes, yet it doesn’t automatically produce a lower gold loan interest rate. Pricing also reflects funding costs, tenure, operating expenses, repayment structure, requested loan-to-value ratio and internal risk policy. Testing labs themselves require investment in equipment, maintenance, skilled staff, safety and quality assurance. Their economic value lies in fewer valuation errors and stronger portfolio control over time.

For borrowers, the benefit is more practical:

the testing method can be explained more clearly;

deductions may be recorded item by item;

unusual results can be escalated for review; and

the pledged jewellery has a stronger documentary trail.

Trust still depends on conduct. Customers should be able to observe the process, receive the required record and use a grievance channel if they disagree with the stated purity or weight.

Conclusion