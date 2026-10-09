Why Mirrikh Group Has Built A Strong Real Estate Presence In Dholera Smart City

With 14 years of experience in Dholera, more than 30 residential, industrial and luxury villa projects, and over 25 lakh sq. yd. of land developed, Mirrikh Group has built its presence around long-term commitment, investor confidence and a deep understanding of the region.

India's real estate landscape is increasingly being shaped by infrastructure, industrial corridors and emerging urban centres. Among the developments attracting attention is Dholera Smart City, a greenfield industrial city being developed as part of Gujarat's broader industrial and economic growth strategy.

For companies operating in this region, however, establishing a lasting presence requires more than launching projects. It requires an understanding of the geography, development ecosystem, evolving infrastructure and, equally importantly, the expectations of investors.

This is where Mirrikh Group has built a distinctive presence.

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With roots in Dholera dating back to 2012, Mirrikh Group has spent more than a decade developing its residential, industrial and luxury villa portfolio in the region. The company's profile records more than 30 projects and over 25 lakh sq. yd. of land developed in Dholera, reflecting the scale of its journey in the market.

A 14-Year Journey Built Around Dholera

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Mirrikh's association with Dholera began well before the region became a frequent subject of mainstream real estate conversations.

The company's current website identifies Rajeel Jangir, Founder & Director of Mirrikh Group, as a key figure behind the company's Dholera journey. Jangir has been associated with the region since 2012, and his leadership has been closely connected with the company's growth in Dholera's real estate sector.

That long-term association has shaped Mirrikh's understanding of the region.

Rather than approaching Dholera purely as a land market, the company has positioned its work around the larger development story — residential communities, industrial opportunities, connectivity, infrastructure and the changing requirements of people looking at the region.

The result has been a portfolio spanning multiple categories rather than a single project or property format.

From Residential Projects to Industrial Development

One of the defining characteristics of Mirrikh Group's Dholera portfolio is its diversity.

The company's portfolio includes residential developments such as Mayur Prime and Mayur Swastik II, along with projects such as Mayur Greenz Courtyard, Mayur Business Park and Mayur Industrial Landmark. Its wider portfolio includes residential, industrial and villa developments across Dholera.

This portfolio reflects a broader understanding of Dholera's potential.

As the region evolves as an industrial and economic hub, demand is not limited to a single category of real estate. Residential communities, industrial plots, commercial opportunities and lifestyle-oriented developments can all form part of the wider urban ecosystem.

For Mirrikh, this has meant developing a portfolio that can evolve alongside the region.

Scale Built Over Time

In an industry where new projects can quickly attract attention, longevity can be an important differentiator.

Mirrikh's journey in Dholera has now extended across 14 years, during which the company says it has launched more than 30 residential, industrial and luxury villa projects and developed more than 25 lakh sq. yd. of land in the region.

The significance of these numbers is not simply the size of the portfolio.

They represent years of project execution, customer interactions, land and documentation processes, project planning and market understanding.

That accumulated experience has become part of the company's brand identity.