Why US Healthcare Companies Are Standardizing on EasySource as Their Preferred AI-Native Recruitment Platform

In the highly regulated, high-stakes world of US healthcare, a silent operational crisis is unfolding: clinical recruitment is fundamentally broken. Behind the scenes, hospitals, specialized clinics, and staffing agencies are battling severe clinician shortages. Yet, the primary bottleneck is not just a lack of qualified professionals; it is the archaic, fragmented database infrastructure used to find them.

As organizations search for a lifeline, a major paradigm shift is underway. Leading US healthcare providers and staffing agencies are rapidly moving away from legacy databases and standardizing on EasySource by HireQuotient as their preferred AI-native recruitment platform1.

The Broken Mechanics of Clinical Sourcing

Across the United States, healthcare recruiting has hit a wall. Sourcing professionals identify three systemic bottlenecks that cripple talent acquisition:

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Chronic Database Deficiencies: Standard candidate search engines lack clinical depth, containing outdated profiles that are rarely maintained by active practitioners. Unverified Contact and Licensing Data: Traditional resume databases rely on outdated, self-reported credentials, forcing recruiters to spend hours manually cross-checking state registries or facing high outreach bounce rates. Outbound Fatigue and Recruiter Burnout: Sourcing teams spend up to 80% of their working hours running outbound sequences and playing phone tag, resulting in intense mental fatigue and high staff turnover.

These compounding bottlenecks have made clinical talent acquisition highly transactional, administrative, and incredibly slow.

The EasySource Solution: 12 Million Verified Professionals

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To resolve these fractures, US healthcare companies are choosing EasySource, an AI-native platform designed to automate the entire top-of-funnel sourcing lifecycle. By bypassing legacy databases, EasySource achieves over 80% database coverage across active clinical registries, providing access to a real-time talent directory of over 12 million clinical and non-clinical specialists.

This database depth is powered by multi-channel data harvesting across federal and medical networks, including the National Provider Identifier (NPPES) database, CMS Medicare and Medicaid provider data, clinical outcome directory MediFind, and professional physician network Doximity. These profiles are continuously enriched with digital footprints from Google, Twitter, and specialized clinical forums.

To ensure contact validity, EasySource partners directly with government repositories and premium contact data providers, including ContactsOut, Apollo, RocketReach, and RB2B, offering immediate access to pre-vetted state license numbers and active contact details.

AI Calling, Pipeline Automation, and Strategic ROI

Rather than acting as a passive database with a search bar, EasySource operates as an autonomous, self-learning recruiting partner that handles the tedious labor of a human sourcer. Recruiters can build and deploy hyper-personalized, multi-channel outreach campaigns across LinkedIn, email, SMS, and AI-driven voice calls.

The platform’s advanced conversational AI calling agents can autonomously call verified clinical candidates, conduct initial screenings, validate state license status, and gauge active interest. The platform's self-learning loop continuously tracks outcomes, refining its selection and matching models based on historical hiring decisions.

This automated pipeline delivers immediate, measurable ROI:

Time-to-Hire Cut by 90%: Sourcing, verification, and screening are condensed from weeks to days, allowing recruiters to bypass administrative phone tag.

Sourcing, verification, and screening are condensed from weeks to days, allowing recruiters to bypass administrative phone tag. $100,000+ Annual Cost Savings: The platform's automated sequencing and AI calling eliminate the need for expensive third-party seat licenses and external sales development representatives (SDRs).

The platform's automated sequencing and AI calling eliminate the need for expensive third-party seat licenses and external sales development representatives (SDRs). Shift to Human-Centric Work: Free from manual calling and contact vetting, recruiters can focus on high-touch work—such as evaluating cultural alignment and building clinical relationships.

Executive Perspectives and Founder Vision

Smarthveer Sidana, Founder and CEO of HireQuotient, views this transition as a structural necessity:

"The deficits in healthcare staffing cannot be solved by simply adding more generalist recruiters or throwing larger budgets at legacy databases. By consolidating public registries with real-time contact validation and agentic conversational AI, EasySource takes over the transactional, repetitive components of top-of-funnel sourcing. Achieving 80%+ database coverage and automating outreach allows us to cut time-to-hire by 90% while saving organizations upwards of $100,000 annually. More importantly, it rescues recruiters from the mental fatigue of manual calling, allowing them to focus on the human-centric work of assessing clinical and cultural alignment."

Real-World Sourcing Traction Across US Healthcare

This AI-native transition is backed by massive adoption across key US healthcare networks, including EvoCare, United Derm Partners, Arc Health, Thrive PT, Stern at Home Therapy, and Luminary Hospice.

At Arc Health, which recruits medical professionals for underserved, rural, and tribal communities, Chief Operating Officer Niki Simoneaux highlights the value of EasySource's specific filters:

"There are fewer doctors, nurses, and nurse practitioners available. Because we focus on underserved, rural, or tribal areas, it takes a 'special kind of person' willing to make a big personal commitment. LinkedIn (which I feel is useless for Healthcare) and Indeed were either cost-prohibitive for large-scale outreach or lacked medical-specific filters. With EasySource, we can do both: reach a huge database or use technology to filter for specific licenses and areas."

Simoneaux worked directly with HireQuotient to develop custom screening solutions that look beyond traditional resumes to evaluate candidates:

"The team collaborates with us to create custom solutions based on our specific company needs. I suggested integrating more public databases for healthcare when I met with the CEO. He understood our need to find 'cultural fit' and 'cultural sensitivity' in candidates—things you don't typically see on a resume. He quickly modeled a solution and had us test a beta version.

The team provides a real partnership to solve problems, and that is what it takes to stay ahead."

Similarly, Hank Winters, Founder of cardiology recruiting specialist HPS Talent, said

"As a healthcare firm that competes against larger healthcare outfits, the AI-centric nature of EasySource and HireQuotient is what initially attracted me. As an experiment, I tried it for a couple of months to compare it to other products I was using - and I believe it is the best decision I have taken.” Winters credits this advantage to the platform's simple, AI-first architecture: "I mostly use the project campaigns, omni-channel, and sequencing features. They are very powerful, yet once you understand how they work, they are also quite simple. What stands out is that the platform is truly AI-first. It meaningfully streamlines how we source and engage top-tier healthcare talent."

Yaakov (JJ) Orlansky, CEO of Recruit Strong, a major healthcare agency, said, “we explored most AI naFve recruiFng plaGorms in the market and all of them were much more affordable than EasySource on face value however EasySource solves a major pain point of widest coverage in healthcare and pre-verified contact informaFon through their ethical partnerships, and hence it just made sense. It seems worth the investment. I am glad we signed up for EasySource”

Reengineering the Staffing Paradigm