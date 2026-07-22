Why Women Need Dedicated Term Insurance in Today’s Financial Landscape

Women’s financial roles are no longer limited to one responsibility. Many women earn, run businesses, manage homes, raise children, support parents, repay loans and take key financial decisions. Yet financial participation does not always bring financial confidence. According to the Women & Finances Survey 2025, which covered more than 800 women across India, 46.1% of respondents reported major financial concerns, 20.4% were unsure whether they had enough for emergencies, and 9.3% found it difficult to save4.

These concerns make dedicated insurance protection planning important. Term insurance for women can recognise a woman’s income, caregiving role, household contribution and long-term family responsibilities through suitable life cover. If the life assured passes away during the policy term, the nominee may receive the death benefit as per policy conditions, helping the family manage ongoing expenses and financial commitments.

What Is Term Insurance for Women?

Term insurance for women is a life insurance plan where the life assured is a woman and the policy provides financial protection for the selected policy term. If the life assured passes away during the policy term and the claim is valid, the nominee receives the death benefit as per the terms and conditions of the policy.

Lower Premium Advantage For Women

Women may benefit from relatively lower term insurance premiums in many cases because insurers often consider factors such as life expectancy and risk profile during underwriting. However, the final premium still depends on age, health, lifestyle, occupation, sum assured, policy term and selected benefits.

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Women-Specific Illness Riders

Some women-focused term insurance plans may offer riders or added benefits that cover women-specific illnesses, subject to policy terms. These may include protection for certain critical illnesses that can affect income, savings, caregiving responsibilities and long-term family stability.

This makes the term insurance plan more relevant for women who want insurance protection beyond only the death benefit. A suitable rider can help provide financial support in case of diagnosis of any of the covered illnesses at nominal extra cost, while the base term plan continues to protect the family through life cover.

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Financial Support For The Dependents

The nominee may use the death benefit for regular expenses, children’s education, debt repayment, household support or other family needs. The nominee receives the policy benefit if the life assured passes away during the policy term, subject to claim approval and policy conditions.

Why Women Should Have Individual Term Insurance Cover

Women should have individual life cover because their financial contribution may not always be visible in a bank statement.

India’s latest PLFS, released in March 2026, places female labour-force participation at 40% in 2025, confirming that women’s earnings support many households. Their economic value also extends beyond salaries: the latest Time Use Survey shows women spend 236 minutes daily on unpaid domestic work and 47 minutes on caregiving, compared with 24 and 13 minutes for men1.

Insurance trends reflect this shift, with 44% of female term-insurance buyers choosing cover of ₹1 crore or more in 20252. Individual cover protects both income and replacement value without depending on a spouse’s or employer’s policy.

A salaried woman may bring direct income into the household, while a homemaker may reduce family expenses by managing childcare, caregiving, elderly support, and home responsibilities.

Both forms of contribution have financial value. If this support suddenly stops, the family may need paid help, childcare support, loan repayment backup, or income replacement3.

This makes dedicated term insurance more than an income-replacement tool. It can help preserve household stability, support children’s future goals and cover the cost of replacing essential care responsibilities.

Where Bajaj Life Insurance Fits In Women-Focused Term Planning

Women-focused term planning is not only about providing a death benefit. It may also need to address health risks, child-related responsibilities, and support services that are relevant to women’s financial protection needs. This is where Bajaj Life Insurance’s women-focused term plans can be considered as one of the recommended options.

A person exploring dedicated term insurance for women may review the Bajaj Life Superwoman Term, as it is positioned around life cover, critical illness cover, and an optional child care benefit, which provides monthly income for the child. It is relevant for women who want a term plan that goes beyond basic life cover and considers illness-related disruption and child-related financial continuity.

The plan may be considered by:

Working women who want income replacement for dependents.

Mothers who want to protect her child’s future education needs.

Women who want financial support in case of critical illness.

Homemakers who provide substantial financial value through their caregiving and household management responsibilities.

Women entrepreneurs who want to protect their family's financial future while meeting business-related financial commitments.

Before considering any plan, the buyer should read the official sales brochure, benefit illustration, eligibility rules, premium options, exclusions, claim conditions, and policy terms.

What Should Women Look for in a Term Insurance Plan?

A term insurance plan for women should be checked on the basis of real family responsibilities, not only on the premium amount. The insurance cover should support income replacement, household contribution, loans, child-related needs, and long-term family goals.

Life Cover Based On Real Responsibilities

The sum assured should be linked to income, household contribution, loans, children’s needs, dependent care, and future expenses. A random life cover amount may not support the family properly.

Critical Illness Protection

A term plan with a critical illness benefit may provide financial support if the insured is diagnosed with a covered critical illness, subject to policy conditions. This can be useful because a serious illness may affect income, savings, business activity, and daily family routines.

Child Care Or Education-Linked Financial Support

Women with children may want to review whether the plan offers child-related financial support. Such a benefit can help keep education planning stable if the insured parent is no longer around, subject to the product’s benefit structure.

Claim And Policy Conditions

Before buying, women should review exclusions, waiting periods, survival periods, health declarations, nominee details, premium payment rules, and required claim documents.

How Women Can Choose the Suitable Sum Assured

The suitable sum assured should be based on real financial needs. Choosing a very low life cover only to reduce the premium may leave the family under-protected. At the same time, choosing a life cover without understanding affordability may affect long-term policy continuation.

Women can estimate the life cover amount by looking at current responsibilities and future costs.

Annual Income Or Financial Contribution

Working women can consider their annual income and the number of years the family may need income replacement. Homemakers can estimate the cost of replacing household work, childcare, caregiving, and home management support.

Existing Loans And Liabilities

Home loans, personal loans, education loans, business loans, and family obligations should be considered while selecting cover.

Child Education Goals

Parents should include school, college, higher education, and future learning needs when deciding the cover amount.

Future Family Expenses

Living costs, parent care, children’s needs, spouse support, and long-term family responsibilities should be reviewed.

Inflation And Policy Term

Future expenses may be higher than today’s costs. The policy term should ideally cover the years when the family’s financial responsibilities are highest.

Conclusion

Women’s financial protection should not be treated as optional. Whether a woman earns a salary, runs a business, manages the home, cares for children, supports parents or contributes to family decisions, her role has measurable financial value. A dedicated term plan can help protect dependants, loans, children’s education, household stability and long-term goals.

The suitable plan should be chosen after reviewing life cover, premium affordability, policy term, critical illness benefit, women-specific illness coverage, child-related support, exclusions, eligibility and claim conditions.

For women comparing protection options, Bajaj Life Superwoman Term may be reviewed in the context of life cover, critical illness protection and optional child care benefit, subject to policy terms. A well-selected term plan can make women’s financial protection more practical, organised and aligned with real family responsibilities.

FAQs

Do Women Need Term Insurance?

Yes, women may need term insurance because their income, care, planning support and household responsibilities have financial value. A dedicated plan can help protect dependants if the life assured passes away during the policy term.

Do Women Need A Separate Term Insurance Plan?

Yes, women with income, loans, dependants, caregiving responsibilities or household contributions should review separate coverage. Depending only on another family member’s policy may leave a protection gap.

What Is Bajaj Life Superwoman Term?

Bajaj Life Superwoman Term is a women-focused term insurance option that includes life cover, critical illness protection and an optional child care benefit, subject to policy terms.

Does Bajaj Life Superwoman Term Cover Critical Illness?

Yes, Bajaj Life Superwoman Term mentions critical illness cover for up to 60 illnesses, including certain women-specific cancers, subject to policy terms and exclusions.

How Can Term Insurance Support A Child’s Education?

The death benefit can help the nominee manage school, college or higher education costs. If the child care benefit is selected under an eligible plan, it may also provide additional child-related financial support as per policy conditions.

Can Homemakers Consider Life Insurance?

Yes, homemakers can consider life insurance because household work, caregiving and home management have financial value. If this support stops suddenly, the family may need paid help or additional financial support.

How Much Term Insurance Cover Should Women Consider?

The insurance cover should depend on income, household contribution, loans, child goals, dependant needs and inflation. The sum assured should be practical enough to support the family without making premiums difficult to continue.

What Should Women Check Before Buying Term Insurance?

Women should check the life cover, premium, policy term, lower premium eligibility, critical illness benefit, women-specific illness coverage, exclusions, nominee details and claim conditions before buying.

Bajaj Life Insurance Limited (Formerly known as Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company Limited)

BEWARE OF SPURIOUS PHONE CALLS AND FICTITIOUS / FRAUDULENT OFFERS - IRDAI or its officials do not involve in activities like selling insurance policies, announcing bonus or investment of premiums. Public receiving such phone calls are requested to lodge a police complaint.

Risk Factors and Warning Statements: Bajaj Life Insurance Limited, Bajaj Life eTouch II, Bajaj Life New Critical Illness Benefit Rider, Bajaj Life Care Plus Rider Non-Linked and Bajaj Life Family Protect Rider are the names of the company and the product/riders respectively and do not in any way indicate the quality of the product/rider and its future prospects or returns. For more details on risk factors, terms and conditions please read sales brochure & policy document of base product and rider (available on www.bajajlifeinsurance.com) carefully before concluding

a sale or consult your “Insurance Consultant” for more details and eligibility conditions. Bajaj Life Superwoman Term comprises of Bajaj Life eTouch II – Life Shield variant (UIN:116N198V07) a Non-linked Non- Participating Individual Life Insurance Term Plan, Bajaj Life New Critical Illness Benefit Rider – Comprehensive variant (UIN: 116B058V01) a Non-Linked, Non-Participating, Individual, Pure Risk Health Rider, Bajaj Life Care Plus Rider Non-Linked (UIN - 116B062V01) - A Non-Participating, Non-Linked, Individual, Pure Risk Health Rider and Bajaj Life

Family Protect Rider – Child Care variant (UIN: 116B056V01) - a Non-linked, Non-participating, Individual, Pure Risk Health Rider. Regd. Office Address: Bajaj Insurance House, Airport Road, Yerawada, Pune - 411006. IRDAI Reg. No.: 116. CIN: U66010PN2001PLC015959, Call us on

Customer Care Number: 020-6712 1212, Mail us: customercare@bajajlife.com. The Logo of Bajaj Life Insurance Limited is provided on the basis of license given by Bajaj Finserv Limited to use its “Bajaj” Logo. All charges/ taxes, as applicable, will be borne by the Policyholder.

Bajaj Life eTouch II is also available individually for sale without the riders or with the other available riders options under the base policy.