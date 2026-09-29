Why Your Online Savings Account Application May Get Stuck During Video KYC

A savings account application can move quickly in the beginning. The mobile number gets verified, the form is filled out, and the documents are uploaded. Then the process reaches Video Know Your Customer (KYC), where identity is checked through a live video call. This is the point where some applications pause.

If you want to open savings account online, it helps to understand that Video KYC is not only a video chat. It is a formal verification step. The official on the call has to confirm the applicant's face, identity document, basic details and, in some cases, location and consent. If any part is unclear, the session may not be completed. Here are some reasons why video KYC fails.

Reason 1: Poor Light Or Camera Quality Can Affect Verification

The face should be clearly visible during the call. A dim room, backlight, glare, a shaky phone, or a covered face can make verification difficult. The document photo and the live face need to be compared properly.

Before starting, sit in a bright place and keep the phone steady. Clean the front camera. Avoid caps, sunglasses, masks, or anything that hides the face. These small things often decide whether the call goes through smoothly or needs another attempt.

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Reason 2: Internet Connection Can Break The Session

Video KYC requires a stable connection because voice, video and document checks occur simultaneously. If the screen freezes, the audio breaks, or the call drops, the verification may remain incomplete.

Use reliable Wi-Fi or good mobile data. Avoid starting the call from a moving vehicle, a basement, a lift, a crowded public network, or a place where calls normally drop. If the first attempt fails because of the network, wait and try from a better spot. Restarting from the same place usually wastes time.

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Reason 3: Details In The Form Should Match The Documents

The application form and official documents should tell the same story. Name spelling, date of birth, address, Permanent Account Number (PAN), Aadhaar details and mobile number linkage may be checked during the process.

Small differences can create extra verification. A shortened name, an old address, a blurred document image, or a typing error in the date of birth can slow the journey. Before the call, keep the original PAN and Aadhaar nearby. Also, check the details entered in the application if the app allows review before the call. To avoid delays, ensure you have all the required documents ready and that the information on them matches the details provided in your application.

Reason 4: Photo Mismatch May Need Clearer Confirmation

Sometimes the document photo does not match the current appearance properly. The photo may be old. The applicant may now have a beard, a new hairstyle, glasses, or some visible change. In other cases, the document image itself may be dull or faded.

This does not always mean rejection. It can simply mean the verifier needs a clearer view. Sit facing the light, hold the document close enough to read, and keep your face visible throughout the call. If the identity document is too old or damaged, updating it before trying again may be more practical.

Reason 5: Responses During The Call Should Be Clear

During the call, the applicant may be asked to show a document, confirm personal details, or answer simple questions. The session can slow down if the applicant is distracted, talking to someone else, reading from another screen, or unable to show the document properly.

It helps to treat Video KYC like a short branch verification done on camera. Sit alone in a quiet place. Keep documents within reach. Speak clearly. Do not switch apps unless the official instructs it. If there is background noise or another person is prompting answers, the call may not continue smoothly.

Reason 6: Device Permissions And Timing Also Matter

The app or browser may need access to the camera, microphone and location. If these permissions are blocked, the call may not start or may stop midway. Low battery, incoming calls, screen lock, or app switching can also disturb the process.

Before beginning, charge the phone, enable permissions, close unnecessary apps and keep a few minutes free. Avoid starting the call between meetings or while travelling. A rushed applicant often misses simple instructions, and then the process takes longer.

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