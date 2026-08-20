Winni Expands Same-Day Rakhi Delivery to 700+ Cities Ahead of Raksha Bandhan 2026

Winni, one of India's leading online gifting platforms, has expanded its Same-Day Rakhi Delivery service to more than 700 cities for Raksha Bandhan 2026. The expansion allows customers in India and those living abroad to order Rakhis and Rakhi gift hampers with sweets, cakes and flowers for delivery to loved ones in India on the same day. The expansion is aimed at making last-minute Rakhi gifting more accessible beyond major metropolitan markets, with increased coverage across tier-2 and tier-3 cities.

Meeting the Demand for Last-Minute Rakhi Delivery

Raksha Bandhan is one of the busiest times of the year for gifting in India, and plenty of orders still come in at the last minute, often just a day or two before the festival. According to Winni’s internal data, 60% of Rakhi orders in 2025 were placed within the final 48 hours leading up to Raksha Bandhan, reflecting a clear shift toward last-minute festive shopping. The brand also recorded a 30% year-on-year increase in same-day Rakhi orders during the 2025 festive season, highlighting rising demand for faster and more flexible delivery options.

Winni continues to strengthen its logistics operations by improving coordination between fulfilment hubs and courier partners, with the aim of supporting faster last-mile delivery while maintaining product quality.

Executive Statement

“Expanding our same-day Rakhi gifts delivery network to over 700 cities gives customers greater flexibility to celebrate Raksha Bandhan even when they cannot plan weeks in advance. More importantly, it takes this convenience beyond the metros and deeper into India's tier-2 and tier-3 markets. Our goal is to make sure geography is never the reason a celebration gets delayed,” said Sujeet Mishra, Co-Founder and Managing Director of Winni.

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Key Highlights of the Expansion

● 700+ Cities Covered: Same-day delivery now available across metros, tier-2, and tier-3 cities nationwide.

● Extended Cut-Off Windows: Customers can order later in the day and still receive same-day delivery in serviceable PIN codes.

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● Curated Rakhi Collections: A wide range of rakhis paired with cakes, chocolates, dry fruits, and personalized gift hampers.

● Real-Time Tracking: Customers can track their Rakhi orders from dispatch through delivery.

● Fixed-Time and Midnight Delivery: Optional scheduled delivery slots for customers who want a gift to arrive at a specific moment.

Availability

Same-Day Rakhi Delivery is now available on the Winni website and mobile app. Customers can check whether same-day delivery is available for their PIN code when placing their Raksha Bandhan 2026 order.

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