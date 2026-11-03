With More Than 100,000 Graduates in 91 Countries, Galgotias University’s Alumni Network Becomes a Career Advantage for Its Students

Gurugram: Galgotias University’s alumni network now spans more than 100,000 graduates living and working in 91 countries. On 1 November 2026, alumni from across Delhi NCR gathered at Samagam in Gurugram, the latest in a series of meets that has taken the University’s alumni engagement to London, Cambridge, Singapore, Dubai and Hong Kong.

The scale of that network is becoming one of the most practical advantages the University can offer its students. Every graduate leading a team, running a business or building a career abroad is a potential mentor, recruiter and guide for the batches that follow.

A network across 91 countries

Beyond India, the largest communities of Galgotias graduates are in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Germany and the Gulf, with alumni also working across Europe, Africa, South-East Asia and South America. The University has established international alumni chapters in London, Singapore, Dubai and Hong Kong, alongside chapters in Delhi NCR, Bengaluru and Mumbai.

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The network covers every career stage, from graduates in their first jobs to industry veterans who completed their studies before 2010. Delhi NCR, home to one of its largest concentrations, sits close to the University’s campus in Greater Noida and gives students direct access to alumni across technology, consulting, banking, law, media and entrepreneurship.

Where Galgotians are making an impact

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Galgotias alumni hold leadership roles at organisations including Google, Microsoft, Apple, Amazon Web Services, JPMorgan Chase, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Deutsche Bank, Deloitte, PwC and Tata Consultancy Services. Their work reaches well beyond India. One alumnus leads LTIMindtree’s business in Japan as Executive Vice President and Country Head, another heads large deals and partnerships for Wipro in Europe, and others manage engineering and product teams in Seattle, Austin, Toronto, London and Germany.

Others are building institutions of their own. Alumni have founded ventures in consumer products, legal services, media, aerial innovation, esports and enterprise software, in India, the United Kingdom and the United States. Graduates are also contributing to research, including 6G wireless engineering in Germany and doctoral work in neuroscience at the University of Sydney.

What it means for current students

Through GALEX, the Galgotias Alumni Experience, graduates return to campus to teach and mentor. One More Lecture brings alumni into classrooms to share industry practice, GALEX Inspire hosts alumni-led panels on careers and leadership, and GALEX Build connects student founders with alumni entrepreneurs. Alumni Home Coming visits regularly lead to offers of mentorship, projects and internships.

At Samagam, alumni were asked to deepen that involvement by committing time to current students through mentoring, guest sessions, internships and job referrals. The Galgotias Alumni Network platform and mobile app make this practical, with a mentorship module that connects students with experienced graduates and a careers section where alumni post openings and refer candidates.

In a message to the University’s alumni, Dr Dhruv Galgotia, Chief Executive Officer, Galgotias University, said, “You have graduated, but you have not left. Galgotias is your home, and it always will be. Our alumni, wherever they are in the world, are the strongest proof of what this University stands for and the greatest resource our students have. We are asking every Galgotian to come back, to share what they have learnt, and to open doors for the students who follow them.”

What it means for prospective students

For students choosing a university, the network offers a community of graduates already working in the industries and countries they aspire to, and a structured way to reach them from the first year of study. Alongside more than 5,500 job offers made to Galgotias students by over 1,250 recruiters in 2026, it extends the University’s support for students well beyond graduation day.

About Galgotias University

Galgotias University is one of India's leading multidisciplinary universities recognised for academic excellence, research, innovation, global collaborations, and industry-aligned education. With a vibrant student community of over 50,000 learners and a global alumni network of more than 100,000 graduates, the University has built a rapidly growing ecosystem focused on technology, entrepreneurship, interdisciplinary learning, and real-world impact.

In the QS World University Rankings 2027 by Quacquarelli Symonds, Galgotias University was placed in the 1201-1400 global band and ranked 16th among private universities and 46th among all universities in India. In the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2027, the University was placed in the 1001-1200 global band and ranked 20th among private universities and 41st among all universities in India. The University is also accredited with NAAC A+, one of India's highest institutional quality ratings.