World Breastfeeding Week 2026: Pigeon India Calls for More Breastfeeding-Friendly Spaces

World Breastfeeding Week often brings conversations about the importance of breastfeeding. What is discussed less often is what happens after a mother steps outside her home.

A quick coffee with a friend. A long metro ride. The first day back at work after maternity leave. For many mothers, these everyday moments come with one recurring thought: “If my baby gets hungry, where will I feed them?”

It is a question that rarely crosses anyone else’s mind, yet it quietly shapes many decisions a breastfeeding mother makes. Some shorten outings. Others avoid making plans altogether. It is not because they do not want to go out; it is because they are unsure whether they will find a private and comfortable place to breastfeed.

As World Breastfeeding Week 2026 shines a spotlight on the theme, “Breastfeeding for a Sustainable Start in Life: Strengthen What Works,” and highlights the importance of building a “Warm Chain of Support,” Pigeon India is encouraging a conversation that extends beyond awareness. The brand believes that supporting breastfeeding also means creating environments where mothers feel respected and at ease.

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To bring this message closer to everyday life, Pigeon India has launched its #StandByNursingMoms awareness initiative. Instead of statistics alone, the campaign tells stories that many mothers instantly recognise.

One film follows a mother caught in traffic as her baby becomes restless with hunger. She looks for a quiet place to feed her child, moving from one location to another before finally discovering a dedicated nursing room with the help of another woman. The story is simple because the situation is familiar to countless mothers.

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The campaign also reflects moments that are easy to overlook - a mother declining a casual outing because she is worried about feeding her baby, another returning to work wondering where she can express milk, and the mental checklist every parent carries before leaving home. These are ordinary situations, yet they reveal how much planning breastfeeding mothers do every single day.

"Every breastfeeding mother deserves comfort, privacy, and dignity. In 2017, we started the #StandByNursingMoms campaign to showcase how Pigeon India is helping create safe breastfeeding rooms across India, making it easier for mothers to nurse their little ones with confidence, wherever they are. Because supporting breastfeeding isn't just about awareness; it's about building spaces that truly stand by nursing mothers.

This reflects our long-running #StandByNursingMoms initiative, which promotes supportive environments for breastfeeding, including advocating for dedicated breastfeeding spaces for mothers." said Chinee Sikha Dutta, Marketing Head of Pigeon India.

For over 70 years, Pigeon has supported parents through products designed for mothers and babies. This initiative reflects a broader belief that care is not limited to products - it also includes creating awareness, encouraging empathy and inspiring positive change.

The conversation around breastfeeding has made encouraging progress over the years. The next step is ensuring that support is visible wherever mothers go—at workplaces, malls, airports, restaurants, and other public spaces.

Every mother deserves the confidence to step outside without wondering where she will feed her baby. Because babies do not wait when they are hungry. Perhaps the places around us should be ready when they do.

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