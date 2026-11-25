London: The World Leaders Forum, in collaboration with the World Women Forum, hosted the World Leaders Summit at the House of Lords, UK Parliament, on 21 November 2026. Held under the theme "Where Women Shape What's Next", the summit focused on women's empowerment and brought together women leaders from 20 countries.

The summit welcomed two Guests of Honour: Lord David Evans and His Excellency Iván Romero-Martínez, Ambassador of Honduras. Their presence underlined the summit's commitment to dialogue across borders and to leadership that opens doors for women everywhere.

The programme was opened by Mr Vikash Sorout, Chairman of the World Leaders Forum and the World Women Forum, who delivered an inspiring opening address. He called on leaders across government, business and civil society to move from commitment to action, so that women are not only included in decisions but lead them.

The future is not something that happens to us – it is something we shape together. Today, in the heart of the UK Parliament, women leaders from 20 countries have shown what that future looks like. Women are the creators of this world, and now it's our task to turn this conversation into lasting action." – Mr Vikash Sorout, Chairman, World Leaders Forum and World Women Forum

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Throughout the summit, delegates shared experiences and practical approaches to advancing women's leadership, economic participation and representation. The gathering reflected the Forum's belief that empowering women is central to building fairer, stronger and more sustainable societies.

The World Leaders Forum and the World Women Forum thank the Guests of Honour, speakers and delegates for their participation, and look forward to building on the summit's momentum in the year ahead.

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About the World Leaders Forum

The World Leaders Forum is a neutral, high-level global platform that unites influential leaders and emerging changemakers to address pressing global challenges through collaboration, innovation and sustainable action. It convenes heads of state, policymakers, executives, innovators, academics, institutions and youth leaders around practical solutions. Its vision is a world where responsible leadership, collaboration and innovation shape a better future for all.

Empowering Global Leadership. Inspiring Collective Action.

About the World Women Forum

The World Women Forum exists because the future cannot be built without women leading it. Across every nation, women are driving innovation and strengthening economies, yet barriers still limit their opportunities. The Forum serves as a global platform where women from every background can connect, learn, lead and contribute.