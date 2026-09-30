XAT 2027 Explained: What Aspirants Should Know About the Exam, Application Process and Preparation Support

With XAT 2027 registration underway and the examination scheduled for 3rd January, 2027, aspirants are now turning their attention to understanding the examination, planning their preparation and making the most of the support available to them. Beyond testing academic aptitude, XAT places emphasis on capabilities such as critical thinking, decision-making and the ability to approach complex situations with clarity, qualities that are increasingly relevant to management education and the workplace.

Below, Dr. Rahul K. Shukla, Professor, General Management Area, XLRI – Xavier School of Management, and Convenor of XAT and Admissions, answers some of the key questions aspirants may have about XAT 2027, the application and preparation process, while also sharing perspectives on the capabilities that management education should develop in future business leaders.

Q1. What makes XAT an important entrance examination for students aspiring to pursue management education?

The Xavier Aptitude Test (XAT), conducted by XLRI Jamshedpur on behalf of the Xavier Association of Management Institutes (XAMI), is India’s oldest and one of the leading national-level entrance examinations for MBA and PGDM programmes. With a legacy of over 75 years, XAT scores are accepted by more than 250 B-Schools across India, giving aspirants the opportunity to apply to a wide range of management institutes and programmes. The examination also goes beyond conventional academic aptitude by assessing areas such as decision-making and critical thinking, which are important capabilities for management education and future business professionals.

Advertisement

Q2. Who can apply for XAT 2027, and what should candidates know about the application process?

Candidates who have completed a recognised bachelor’s degree of at least three years’ duration, or those who are in the final year of their graduation, can apply for XAT 2027. XAT is open to aspirants across academic disciplines and professional backgrounds, and XLRI actively encourages diversity in its classrooms. The XAT 2027 registration window opened on 15th July, 2026, and is scheduled to remain open until 6th December, 2026. Candidates should also check the individual eligibility and admission requirements of the B-Schools they intend to apply to.

Advertisement

Q3. What does the XAT 2027 exam cover, and what should candidates know about its pattern?

XAT 2027 comprises four sections across two parts. Part 1, to be completed within 170 minutes, includes Verbal Ability and Logical Reasoning, Decision Making, and Quantitative Aptitude and Data Interpretation, with no fixed time limit for individual sections within this part, allowing candidates to move freely between them.

Part 2 is a separate 10-minute General Knowledge section, comprising 20 questions of static GK and current affairs. Candidates cannot move between Part 1 and Part 2. In total, the exam has approx 95 questions across three hours. The General Knowledge section does not contribute to the overall percentile or cutoff score, though it is considered in the selection process for XLRI programmes.

Q4. What role can the official XAT 2027 mock test play in a candidate’s preparation?

The official mock test is designed to help candidates become familiar with the XAT examination interface, paper pattern and section flow before the actual test. XAT conducts monthly mock tests to help students prepare and evaluate their preparation better. Beyond simply testing preparation, the mock can help candidates understand how they manage time, identify areas that need greater attention and become comfortable with the actual testing environment.

Q5. What should aspirants keep in mind as they prepare for XAT 2027?

Aspirants should begin by understanding the structure of the examination and developing a preparation strategy around each section. While preparation for areas such as verbal ability and logical reasoning, quantitative aptitude and data interpretation can align with broader management entrance preparation, Decision Making requires candidates to become familiar with situations that test critical thinking, prioritisation and judgement. Regular practice and mock tests can help candidates assess their preparation and refine their approach. With XAT scheduled for 3rd January, 2027, candidates have the opportunity to use the months ahead to strengthen their fundamentals, practise consistently and build familiarity with the examination format.