Yash Ahlawat and Studio 19 Films Celebrate Bollywood Mr and Miss India Season 7 Success; Season 8 Registrations Underway

New Delhi: Bollywood Mr. and Miss India Season 7 concluded successfully with a grand finale on October 4, 2026, at Crowne Plaza, Rohini, New Delhi. Organised over six days, from September 29 to October 4, the event brought together aspiring models, entertainment personalities and fashion enthusiasts for a celebration of glamour, creativity, confidence and emerging talent.





The seventh edition provided participants with an opportunity to showcase their individuality, stage presence and aspirations in the fashion and entertainment industries. With contestants from diverse backgrounds participating in the event, the platform continued its focus on encouraging aspiring talent and creating opportunities for individuals looking to establish themselves in modelling, fashion and entertainment.

The grand finale was attended by several prominent personalities, including Arbaaz Khan, Sangeeta Bijlani, Sneha Ullal, Pooja Batra and Yash Ahlawat. Their presence added to the occasion’s appeal, bringing together established names from the entertainment industry and aspiring individuals looking to make their mark.

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Yash Ahlawat and Studio 19 Films Associated with the Successful Seventh Edition

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Yash Ahlawat, actor, film financier and Founder of Studio 19 Films, was among the notable personalities associated with Bollywood Mr. and Miss India Season 7. His involvement reflects his engagement with the entertainment industry and platforms that bring together creative talent, industry professionals and emerging performers.

With experience spanning the creative and business aspects of entertainment, Ahlawat represents the intersection of filmmaking, entrepreneurship and industry collaborations. His association with the event highlights the role of entertainment professionals in supporting initiatives that provide aspiring individuals with opportunities to demonstrate their abilities and explore potential career pathways.

The event was managed by Almas Soni, Director of Studio 19 Films, who played a key role in overseeing the programme. The six-day event culminated in a grand finale that celebrated the participants’ enthusiasm, confidence and dedication while bringing together personalities from different segments of the entertainment industry.

Studio 19 Films Strengthens Its Association with Entertainment Initiatives

Founded by Yash Ahlawat, Studio 19 Films operates in the film production and entertainment sector, with an emphasis on creative projects and industry engagement.

The company’s association with Bollywood Mr. and Miss India Season 7 reflects the importance of collaborations between entertainment companies and platforms designed to showcase emerging talent. Such events provide aspiring models and performers with opportunities to gain visibility, develop their stage presence and explore connections within the wider entertainment ecosystem.

By bringing contestants and established personalities together, talent-focused events can help participants gain valuable exposure while encouraging confidence, creativity and professional development.

Studio 19 Films’ association with the seventh edition forms part of its engagement with the broader entertainment landscape, where collaborations between production companies, event organisers and creative professionals contribute to bringing new talent into the spotlight.

Bollywood Mr. and Miss India Season 8 Registrations Now Open

Following the successful completion of Season 7, registrations for Bollywood Mr. and Miss India Season 8 are now officially open.

The upcoming edition invites aspiring models, performers and individuals passionate about fashion and entertainment to register and become part of the next chapter of the platform. Participants will have an opportunity to showcase their personality, confidence, creativity and stage presence while exploring possibilities within the industry.

Individuals interested in participating can register through the event’s authorised registration channels and follow its official platforms for updates regarding auditions, eligibility requirements, selection procedures and other important announcements.

With registrations now underway, Season 8 presents an opportunity for aspiring talent to take a step towards pursuing their ambitions in modelling, fashion and entertainment.

The announcement of the next edition comes as the platform moves forward following the conclusion of its seventh season, opening the door for a new group of participants to showcase their potential and connect with the world of entertainment.

Season 7 Success Sets the Stage for the Next Edition

The successful conclusion of Bollywood Mr. and Miss India Season 7 marked another chapter in the platform’s journey of bringing aspiring talent and established entertainment personalities together.

The association of Yash Ahlawat and Studio 19 Films, alongside event management led by Almas Soni, Director of Studio 19 Films, formed an important part of the latest edition.

As preparations for Season 8 move forward, the opening of registrations signals a fresh opportunity for aspiring contestants to pursue their interests in fashion, modelling and entertainment.