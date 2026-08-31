Yoga Bar Launches India's First Whey Isolate Enhanced With Yeast Protein for Sustained Release

Yoga Bar has launched what it says is India's first whey isolate enhanced with fermented yeast protein - a new formula built to pair whey's fast, well-established absorption with the slower, sustained release of yeast protein in a single scoop. The Bengaluru-based nutrition brand is positioning the Ultimate Whey Isolate with Fermented Yeast Protein as a category-first innovation for the Indian protein supplement market, rather than simply another flavour or line extension.

A First for the Category

Whey isolate has long been the default choice in India's protein powder market, prized for how quickly it is absorbed and put to use by the body after a workout. Fermented yeast protein is newer to Indian shelves, but is gaining attention for the opposite trait: a slower breakdown that releases amino acids over a longer period. Yoga Bar's formula brings both into one product - something the company says has not been attempted in India before, making this the first launch of its kind in the domestic market.

Engineered for Sustained Release

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The core idea behind the formula is timing. On its packaging, Yoga Bar frames it simply: "Whey is fast. Yeast is sustained. Together, they're unstoppable." Whey isolate provides the immediate, fast-acting protein hit that's traditionally been used in the post-workout window, while the fermented yeast protein is designed to extend that supply over a longer stretch of the day - aiming to keep the body fuelled well past the point where a standard whey shake would taper off. It's this sustained-release mechanism, layered onto whey's established fast-absorption profile, that the brand is calling out as the genuine innovation in this launch.

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What's in the Formula

The blend is formulated as a complete protein, delivering all nine essential amino acids at a Protein Digestibility-Corrected Amino Acid Score (PDCAAS) of 1.0 - the highest possible rating for protein quality. Depending on the variant, each scoop provides roughly 28 to 31 grams of protein, 13 to 15 grams of essential amino acids (EAA), and 6 to 7 grams of branched-chain amino acids (BCAA). The fermented yeast protein component also naturally contains beta-glucans and contributes 1 billion CFU of probiotics per serving, while the brand's proprietary PROABSORB blend - a clinically tested and patented enzyme complex tested on Indian gut microbiomes - is included to support digestion and absorption.

Quality and Safety Claims

Yoga Bar states the product contains no heavy metals, no aflatoxins, no pesticides, no amino-spiking agents, no anti-caking or anti-foaming agents, and no artificial flavours or colours. It is manufactured at FSSAI-, GMP- and HACCP-certified, FDA-approved facilities - certifications the brand is citing as evidence that the launch meets rigorous safety standards alongside its innovation claims.

Availability

The Ultimate Whey Isolate with Fermented Yeast Protein is available now on Yoga Bar's website in Chocolate and Unflavoured variants, each in a 500g pack.