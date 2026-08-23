Zell Education Becomes a Platinum Approved Learning Partner for US CMA

How do you become a Platinum Approved Learning Partner? It requires consistent student outcomes, high quality academic delivery and a learning ecosystem that meets globally recognised standards. Zell Education has now crossed this milestone and has become a Platinum Approved Learning Partner for the US CMA programme reiterating its commitment towards providing world-class finance education to students across India.

The recognition comes at a time when the demand for globally qualified management accountants is growing rapidly. India is estimated to have more than 2,100 Global Capability Centres (GCCs) and the number is expected to cross 2,400 by 2040, industry estimates said. These organisations continue to hire professionals with international accounting and finance expertise. Certifications such as US CMA are becoming more and more valuable.

A Milestone That Reflects Academic Excellence

Platinum status is awarded to learning partners that demonstrate high standards in student support, faculty expertise, academic delivery, and overall learning experience. For Zell Education, this achievement reflects years of investment in:

Experienced faculty with industry exposure

Structured study plans

Live interactive classes

Comprehensive learning resources

Personalised mentoring

Dedicated exam preparation support

The institution has continued to focus on expanding its portfolio of finance education and has focused on student success rather than enrolments.

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Rising Demand for US CMA Professionals

The US CMA qualification continues to gain popularity among finance graduates and working professionals.

Several market trends explain this growth:

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India's finance and accounting outsourcing industry continues to expand.

GCC hiring has increased across major cities.

Businesses require professionals with strategic finance skills.

Companies increasingly value management accounting expertise.

These career outcomes are helping to drive more students to take internationally recognised finance qualifications.

The average salary of a US CMA professional in India is between ₹6 lakh to ₹10 lakh per annum for a qualified professional and experienced professionals working in leadership and business finance roles can earn between ₹15 lakh to ₹30 lakh or more depending on industry and experience according to industry salary reports.

Student Support Beyond the Learning Environment

Platinum recognition is not based only on teaching quality. It also reflects the overall student experience.

Zell Education provides learners with multiple layers of academic support, including:

Regular performance tracking Mock examinations Doubt-solving sessions One-to-one mentoring Career guidance Placement assistance

This structured approach helps the students to remain focused throughout their certification journey and get ready for the expectations of the industry.

Finance Education Is Becoming More Career-Focused

Student priorities have also changed significantly over the last few years. Instead of asking only about admission requirements, prospective learners increasingly compare:

Employer demand

Salary progression

International recognition

Placement opportunities

Learning flexibility

Return on investment

Many students exploring management accounting also research complementary qualifications. For instance, those candidates who are looking for a long-term career in multinational organisations often compare the US CMA with the CPA course to see which certification is better aligned with their professional goals and the career path they have chosen.

This is indicative of a growing trend where students judge education by tangible career outcomes, not just by the popularity of a course.

Numbers Highlight the Opportunity

Several industry indicators continue to support the prospects for management accounting professionals.

GCC expansion contributes thousands of finance jobs to India every year.

The country’s shared services market is growing year on year.

Automation in finance is generating a need for people to support strategic business decisions rather than routine accounting.

Management accountants are increasingly involved in budgeting, forecasting, business analysis and performance management.

The changes have led many professionals to seek internationally recognised qualifications at an early stage of their careers.

Students considering international accounting pathways look beyond programmes like the CPA Course to qualifications, especially for future careers in financial reporting, compliance, taxation or multinational accounting functions.

Final Thoughts

Zell Education’s designation as a Platinum Approved Learning Partner is a significant milestone in its continuing commitment to professional finance education. Students need learning partners that combine academic quality with career readiness as employer expectations change.