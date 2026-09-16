Zoho Powers Enterprise Operations and Data Transformation at Motilal Oswal Financial Services

Chennai, September 15, 2026 — Zoho, a global technology company headquartered in Chennai, today announced that Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd. (MOFSL), one of India's most diversified financial services groups, has successfully deployed Zoho's unified enterprise platform to modernise sales, customer engagement, customer service, and enterprise-scale data transformation.

Operating across 15 distinct business verticals, including Wealth Management, Mutual Funds, Portfolio Management Services, Bonds, Insurance, Fixed Deposits, Investment Advisory, and IPOs, MOFSL required a unified enterprise platform that could match the scale, complexity, and regulatory demands of its diversified operations. As India's financial services sector grows increasingly competitive, the ability to deliver a consistent, data-driven client experience across multiple business lines, while maintaining strict regulatory compliance, has become a defining capability for leading financial institutions.

For MOFSL, this meant unifying customer data from diverse systems, maintaining operational consistency across teams, and meeting stringent regulatory requirements, all while continuing to expand across verticals and serve a growing client base.

"Managing data across multiple internal systems, each structured differently and updated on its own schedule, and making it available to our Relationship Managers in a clean, consistent form every day is not a straightforward problem. Zoho enabled us to build a reliable data pipeline at scale. Our Relationship Managers now have a daily-refreshed Customer 360 view that improves the quality of conversations they can have and the opportunities they can identify", said Raghava Shivalingegowda, Head of Products, Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.

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"As financial services organisations continue to scale, managing operational complexity and fragmented data becomes increasingly challenging. Motilal Oswal Financial Services' transformation demonstrates how a unified platform can streamline enterprise operations, strengthen customer engagement, and enable large-scale data transformation. We're proud to support their journey with technology designed to help organisations operate with greater agility, visibility, and governance," said Mani Vembu, Chief Executive Officer, Zoho.

A Unified Enterprise Platform for Connected Operations

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MOFSL's decision to adopt Zoho followed multiple rounds of proof-of-concept demonstrations led by Zoho's pre-sales team, benchmarking the platform's flexibility and mobile-first capabilities against its legacy systems. Following this evaluation, MOFSL leveraged Zoho CRM Plus, Zoho's unified customer experience suite, as the foundation for its customer engagement, sales, and service operations, enabling customer-facing teams to operate from a single, connected platform. Complemented by a dedicated deployment of Zoho Cliq for enterprise collaboration, Zoho Directory for identity and access management, and Zoho DataPrep for large-scale customer data transformation, the solution simplifies enterprise operations, unifies customer engagement and service, and establishes a connected operating model where business units retain their regulatory and governance boundaries while benefiting from greater operational efficiency, improved visibility, and a single source of truth for customer information.

Within the deployment, Zoho CRM supports the complete sales lifecycle, enabling Relationship Managers to manage customer relationships, identify cross-sell and upsell opportunities, and deliver more personalised engagement across MOFSL's diverse portfolio of financial products. Integrated mobile capabilities and end-to-end telephony further enable teams to stay connected and responsive while engaging customers in the field. Zoho Desk centralises customer support operations through intelligent case management and workflow automation, enabling faster, more consistent customer service across business functions.

Deployed as a dedicated collaboration environment, Zoho Cliq enables secure enterprise communication while aligning collaboration with business governance and compliance requirements in a highly regulated operating environment. Zoho Directory centralises identity and access management, automating user provisioning and helping ensure secure access across enterprise applications.

Powering this connected operating model is Zoho DataPrep, Zoho's enterprise-grade ETL platform, which consolidates customer data from disparate enterprise systems into a trusted, unified view. By transforming, preparing, and synchronising high volumes of customer data, it enables trusted information to flow consistently across enterprise applications, eliminating data fragmentation and creating a reliable foundation for a Customer 360 view across business units. Processing more than 10 million customer records and approximately 1 billion rows every month, Zoho DataPrep strengthens data quality, improves customer engagement, and enables faster, more informed decision-making across the organisation.

Together, these capabilities provide MOFSL with a connected enterprise platform that simplifies operations, strengthens governance, integrates seamlessly with existing enterprise systems, and enables teams to deliver more consistent customer experiences through a trusted Customer 360 view.

Deployment Highlights

10,000+ users across 15 distinct business verticals, each with independent workflows, governance requirements, and regulatory obligations

Compliance-first architecture enabling data boundaries between regulated business lines

More than 10 million customer records processed daily through Zoho DataPrep

Approximately 1 billion rows of customer data processed monthly

Integrated deployment spanning Zoho CRM Plus, Zoho DataPrep, Zoho Desk, Zoho Cliq, and Zoho Directory

Implementation delivered in phases in partnership with Fristine Infotech