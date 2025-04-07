10 Sidharth Malhotra-Approved Weight Loss Exercise Plans You Should Try

New Delhi: In today's time, when all of us are health-conscious and pay extra attention on keeping are weight in check, choosing the right weight loss exercise plans can be a tedious task.

If you are also struggling with what exercises you should be doing to lose weight, take a look at these ten Sidharth Malhotra-approved weight loss exercise plans that you must try…

How to Lose Weight: Try These 10 Sidharth Malhotra-Approved Exercise Plans

Apart from his acting skills, Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra is also known for his good looks and how he keeps himself fit and in shape. In an old interview to GQ India, the Shershaah actor spoke about ten exercise plans, that one must try for weight loss and fitness…

Cardio Exercises

The most common form of exercising, to lose weight, are cardio exercises - using a treadmill in a gym for an intensive workout that helps burn calories at a faster pace.

Swimming

Another very good form of exercise for weight loss during the summer season, is swimming. It not just helps in burning calories but also helps in strengthening your core and the abdomen muscles.

Cycling

Another way to lose weight without sweating it out in the gym or swimming, is by cycling. It is a fun exercise, which if clubbed with a healthy and balanced diet, would be extremely effective for weight loss.

Playing A Sport

Engaging in any sport is beneficial for your body, as it promotes movement and keeps your muscles active. You can play basketball like Sidharth Malhotra but if you are not a fan of that sport, consider making time for activities like cricket, football, or tennis. Participating in outdoor sports like these can be a great way to burn calories and stay fit.

Dancing

Dancing is an excellent cardio workout and a high-energy exercise that gets your heart pumping. This not only helps burn calories but also contributes to effective weight loss. By upping the intensity of your moves, you can boost energy expenditure and accelerate results.

Horse Riding

Another activity that is a full-body workout but isn't given as much importance is horse riding. Counted as cardio, the activity helps burn calories and also improves your metabolism.

Floor Exercises

Push-ups and floor exercises are fantastic for weight loss as they engage multiple muscle groups, helping to build strength and increase metabolism. Push-ups target the chest, arms, and core, while also promoting upper body strength. When combined with floor exercises like planks, leg raises, and crunches, you activate the muscles in your core, lower body, and back. These exercises are great for burning calories, toning muscles, and boosting overall fat loss.

Weight Training

If you're looking to build muscle while losing weight, strength or weight training should be your primary focus at the gym. Start with moderate-intensity sets using medium weights, ideally under the guidance of a trainer. As you increase the weight, you’ll naturally reduce the number of repetitions. Weight training is an effective way to sculpt muscles, helping you gain strength and tone your body.

Home Workout

Kettlebells are a great addition to your workout routine, even if you're exercising at home without a gym membership. Investing in some basic gym equipment can enhance your workout and help you get in shape. Sid's kettlebell swings, for example, are a fantastic exercise you can do at home (with guidance from a personal trainer) to build muscle and show off those toned arms.

Calisthenic Exercises

Calisthenic exercises are bodyweight movements that can be incredibly effective for weight loss. These exercises, such as push-ups, squats, lunges, and burpees, engage multiple muscle groups, boosting your metabolism and burning calories. Because they require no equipment, calisthenics can be done anywhere, making them a convenient and accessible option for fitness.