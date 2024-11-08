sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ India-Canada Row | J&K Terror Attack | Middle East Conflict | Elon Musk | US Elections |

Published 14:51 IST, November 8th 2024

3 Creative Ways To Warm Up Your Living Room; Floor Lamp Placements

Keep experimenting with your floor lamps by trying them in different spots to find the best lighting effect for your space.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Creative Floor Lamp Placements.
Creative Floor Lamp Placements. | Image: Pexels
Advertisement

Mindful planning and designing are essential for creating a home with an inviting feel. For those who love home design and decor, you know it’s often the small details that make a space warm and welcoming. 

Today, let’s explore how to place a floor lamp to bring warmth to your living room. Sometimes, a simple repositioning can transform the look and feel of the space in minutes. Here are three creative ways to place your floor lamp:

<i>(Creative Floor Lamp Placements. Image: Pexels)</i>

Creative Floor Lamp Placements

Dark corners: Brighten up an unused corner of your living room by placing a floor lamp with a warm yellow bulb. This adds a cozy glow and makes the space feel more inviting.

Next to a single-seater sofa: Placing a floor lamp next to a single-seater or reading chair, ideally paired with a small table in front, elevates the ambience with a touch of elegance, modernity, and warmth.

Highlight your artwork: If you’re an artist or a collector, position a floor lamp to spotlight your favourite piece of artwork. This draws attention to it and enhances its presence in the room.

<i>(Creative Floor Lamp Placements. Image: Pexels)</i>

Conclusion

As mentioned, small shifts and adjustments can make a big difference. Keep experimenting with your floor lamps by trying them in different spots to find the best lighting effect for your space.

14:51 IST, November 8th 2024