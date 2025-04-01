5 Eating Changes You Should Make Before Turning 30 - Women's Edition

Ageing is unavoidable, but starting now can help you stay healthy as you grow older. While you can't control factors like genetics and the environment, you can manage your lifestyle choices, including diet, exercise, stress, and sleep. Making small daily changes early on can have a major impact over time. Your 30s may still feel distant, but adopting these eating habits now can make the transition smoother.

Fill Up on Fiber

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, one cup of cooked oatmeal provides 4g of fibre. For an extra boost, pair it with fruit such as raspberries, which contain 8g of fibre per cup, or diced apples.

Incorporate more Omega-3s

Omega-3 fatty acids can help protect telomeres. Prioritise food sources over supplements to get these nutrients. Enjoy salmon for dinner once a week, add flax or chia seeds to oatmeal, yoghurt, or smoothies, and snack on walnuts or pecans.

Stop fad dieting

According to the EatingWell website, if you spent your 20s dieting, now is the perfect time to stop. Instead of following fad diets and trends, focus on a healthier lifestyle. It may sound like a cliché, but here’s why—it’s common to lose weight quickly with fad diets, only to gain it back and more. This cycle, known as yo-yo dieting or weight cycling in scientific terms, can be harmful in the long run.

Start cutting on Booze

Enjoying a drink while socialising is common, but this habit often starts in college and can affect long-term health. As you enter your late twenties, cutting back on alcohol could help you sleep better, boost your energy, and reduce calorie intake.

Choose more calcium than junk

Bone density develops during our younger years, with new bone formation finishing by the age of 25-30. In your 30s, it's important to focus on maintaining bone density to prevent loss, and the best way to achieve this is by ensuring you get enough calcium.

Power your plate with plants