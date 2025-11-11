Updated 11 November 2025 at 20:10 IST
5 Foods To Eat When You're Sick(Winter Edition): Chicken Soup, Tea, Honey Ginger And More
During winter illness, it’s important to eat the right foods. Stay hydrated and choose nutrient-rich meals such as chicken soup, warm teas, and broths to soothe your throat and support recovery.
It’s November, and winter is entering the doors like a sudden slap. The cold winds blow while the sun still shines, all topped off with a layer of pollution. This sudden change often brings along colds, coughs, and fevers. During winter illness, it’s important to eat the right foods.
Stay hydrated and choose nutrient-rich meals such as chicken soup, warm teas, and broths to soothe your throat and support recovery. Strengthen your immune system with citrus fruits, garlic, ginger, and vitamin-packed vegetables like carrots, spinach, and squash. For an upset stomach, the BRAT diet, bananas, rice, applesauce, and toast, is gentle and easy to digest.
Chicken Soup
Chicken soup has long been a trusted remedy for illness, and for good reason. It’s easy to eat and packed with essential nutrients such as vitamins, minerals, protein, and calories, all of which your body needs in greater amounts while recovering.
It also provides fluids and electrolytes that help prevent dehydration, especially if you’re experiencing vomiting, diarrhoea, sweating, or fever.
Hot Tea
Tea is a popular choice for easing cold and flu symptoms. Like chicken soup, hot tea works as a natural decongestant. The warmth helps relieve congestion, but it should not be so hot that it irritates your throat.
Green and black teas contain polyphenols, natural plant compounds with potential antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and anticancer effects.
Honey and Ginger
Ginger is a common ingredient in both cooking and home remedies, best known for easing nausea. When mixed with honey, it becomes an effective natural remedy for vomiting or nausea.
Warm Milk with Turmeric
Turmeric has anti-inflammatory properties that may help soothe respiratory irritation.
Carrots, Squash, and Sweet Potatoes
These vegetables are rich in beta-carotene, which the body converts into vitamin A. They also contain antioxidants that strengthen the immune system.
Leafy Greens vegetables
Spinach, kale, and other leafy greens provide essential vitamins and antioxidants that support the body’s defences and help fight illness.
