DYK Children's Day Was Celebrated On November 20? Here's Why The Date Was Changed To November 14 In India

Children’s Day 2025: Bal Diwas is celebrated across India every year on November 14 to honour the birth anniversary of the country’s first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru. Widely known as Chacha Nehru, he had a great love for children and believed they were the true strength and foundation of a strong nation. The day serves as a tribute to him and promotes awareness about children’s rights, care, and education.

Why is Children’s Day celebrated on November 14?

In India, Children’s Day was celebrated on November 20, until 1964, in line with World Children’s Day. After Jawaharlal Nehru’s passing, the celebration was moved to November 14 to honour one of India’s most respected leaders. The Indian Parliament officially declared November 14 as Children’s Day to recognise his deep affection for children.

Children’s Day pays tribute to Jawaharlal Nehru, India’s first Prime Minister, born on November 14, 1889. Known for his love and care for children, Nehru focused on their education and overall development. Fondly called “Chacha Nehru”, he valued children’s innocence and believed in empowering them through good education and strong moral values. He dreamt of a self-reliant, progressive India guided by creative and compassionate young minds.

The day serves as a reminder of every child’s right to protection, education, and equality. It also spreads awareness about inclusive education, the fight against child labour, and the need to create opportunities that help children reach their full potential.

What do schools do on Children’s Day?

On Children’s Day, schools and other educational institutions celebrate the occasion by organising various events and programmes for students.

Children’s Day is not just a celebration; it serves as a reminder for everyone to contribute towards building a world where every child can thrive. We must work together to protect children’s rights, promote their well-being, and help them realise their full potential. By investing in their education, healthcare, and social security, we ensure a brighter future for all.

