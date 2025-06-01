7 Most Viral Recipes On Instagram, You Can Try At Home

Food trends come and go but some recipes stick with us for life! Recipes that you can devour at any time of the day are the ones you can make on the go and the aroma of which takes you on a joy ride.

Look at the seven most viral recipes on Instagram and see how to make these exotic delicacies that are finger-licking good!

Creamy Garlic Butter Pasta

A rich, garlicky, and velvety pasta dish made with minimal ingredients in just 15 minutes — the ultimate comfort food.

Steps:

1. Boil your pasta (penne or spaghetti) until al dente.

2. In a separate pan, melt butter and sauté minced garlic until fragrant.

3. Stir in cream, grated cheese, salt, and herbs.

4. Add the cooked pasta and toss to coat.

5. Garnish with parsley or chili flakes before serving.



Spicy Chicken Wraps with Crunchy Slaw

A fiery, creamy wrap packed with tender chicken and a crisp slaw — the perfect quick meal with bold flavors.

Steps:

1. Cook marinated chicken strips by grilling or frying.

2. Prepare a slaw using shredded cabbage, mayo, and a splash of vinegar.

3. Warm tortillas or parathas.

4. Layer slaw, chicken, and a sauce of your choice (mayo or hot sauce).

5. Roll up the wrap and serve warm.

Baked Feta Pasta

The viral one-pan wonder — creamy, tangy, and bursting with roasted tomato flavor.

Steps:

1. In a baking dish, place cherry tomatoes and a block of feta cheese.

2. Drizzle with olive oil, add minced garlic, salt, and pepper.

3. Bake at 200°C (392°F) for 25 minutes.

4. Boil pasta during the bake time.

5. Mix the roasted feta-tomato blend with the cooked pasta and serve.



Honey Garlic Chicken Bowl

A sweet and savory chicken dish glazed to perfection and served with rice and colorful veggies.

Steps:

1. In a pan, cook boneless chicken thighs with a mix of honey, soy sauce, and garlic until sticky and caramelized.

2. Steam rice as a base.

3. Stir-fry veggies like peppers, onions, and broccoli.

4. Assemble bowls with rice, veggies, and glazed chicken on top.



One-Pan Chicken and Rice

A hearty, all-in-one meal featuring juicy chicken and perfectly seasoned rice — with minimal cleanup.

Steps:

1. Sear chicken legs or thighs in a pan until golden. Set aside.

2. In the same pan, sauté chopped onions and garlic.

3. Add basmati rice, spices, and stock or water.

4. Place the chicken back on top of the rice.

5. Cover and cook until the rice is fluffy and the chicken is fully cooked.



Fish Tacos with Creamy Slaw

Light, zesty, and vibrant tacos with flaky fish and a refreshing yogurt slaw.

Steps:

1. Season and grill or pan-fry fish fillets.

2. Prepare a slaw using cabbage and yogurt.

3. Warm tortillas.

4. Layer each with slaw, cooked fish, herbs, and a squeeze of lime.

5. Serve fresh with your favorite sauce.



30-Minute Butter Chicken

A quick, creamy version of the classic Indian favorite — rich in flavor and perfect for weeknights.

