3 Desi Summer Recipes You Can Make Without A Stove

Updated 31 May 2025 at 17:23 IST
India is a place that captivates its locals and visitors with its culture, traditions, cuisine, and diversity.
When it comes to food, each region of India offers a wide variety of dishes, with its unique style and speciality.
Ranging from luxurious dining experiences to vibrant street food, it is a burst of flavour and aroma.
This time, however, we’re exploring something different, a desi summer recipe that doesn’t require a stove and is easy to make.
Check out these three fun and easy desi summer recipes to elevate your summer and make it truly memorable.
Published 31 May 2025 at 17:01 IST