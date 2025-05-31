Republic World
Updated 31 May 2025 at 17:23 IST

3 Desi Summer Recipes You Can Make Without A Stove

Known for its rich culinary diversity, Indian cuisine has something for you every season. Check out these authentic and fun desi summer recipes to make your summer moments truly memorable.

Reported by: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe
Desi Summer Recipe.
Desi Summer Recipe. | Image: Pexels

India is a place that captivates its locals and visitors with its culture, traditions, cuisine, and diversity.

When it comes to food, each region of India offers a wide variety of dishes, with its unique style and speciality.

Ranging from luxurious dining experiences to vibrant street food, it is a burst of flavour and aroma.

This time, however, we’re exploring something different, a desi summer recipe that doesn’t require a stove and is easy to make.

Three Desi Summer Recipes

Check out these three fun and easy desi summer recipes to elevate your summer and make it truly memorable.

  1. Elaneer payasam: Boil milk and put the flame to medium or low and let it thicken for 5 minutes. Meanwhile, grind tender coconut pulp, water coarsely or smoothly, whichever texture you prefer. Now, mix the ground pulp with the cooled milk. Lastly, add condensed milk, fried cashews, along with cardamom powder and mix well. Serve chilled.
  2. Garlic bhel: Gather all the ingredients and bring them to the table. Now, add coconut, green chilli and garlic with a pinch of salt into a grinder and grind it as smoothly as possible. Add puffed rice into a mixing bowl, followed by ghee, ground paste, kara boondi, sev and grated carrot, finely chopped coriander leaves. Mix well and serve immediately.
  3. Mango srikand: Hang curd in a thin clean cloth like a cheese cloth/ muslin cloth for at least 3 hours. All water should drain. Transfer this hung curd to a mixing bowl. ( I used 1 & ¼ cup curd to get ½ cup hung curd). Add sugar, mango pulp, and candied cardamom with the hung curd and mix well. Beat using a whisk until smooth and transfer to the serving bowl. Garnish with nuts.  Cover and refrigerate until cold before serving.

Published 31 May 2025 at 17:01 IST