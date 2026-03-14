Ajith Kumar's Swanky Car Collection Gets an Upgrade With ₹23 Lakh Worth Mahindra BE 6 Formula SUV

Tamil superstar and motorsports enthusiast Ajith Kumar returned to India earlier this week after he briefly got stranded in Dubai because of the US-Israel conflict with Iran. After landing in India, he recently added a stylish new Mahindra BE 6 Formula E car. Ajith also posed for photographs with his new vehicle at the showroom. Reports say Mahindra gifted the car to him, highlighting his strong connection with motorsports.

Ajith Kumar’s new SUV

Ajith Kumar actively takes part in racing and also runs his own racing team, so a racing-inspired electric SUV matches his passion for high-performance vehicles naturally.

The official Instagram account of Mahindra Electric SUVs announced that Ajith has added a BE 6 Formula E car to his collection. According to the website, the FE2 version costs ₹23.69 lakh, while the FE3 version with additional features costs ₹24.49 lakh. His new vehicle is a Formula E-inspired SUV with a top speed of 202 km/h. Ajith chose the Tango Red variant. The pictures shared on the page show him posing with the vehicle, cutting a cake, and celebrating his achievements while representing India on the racetrack.

Ajith Kumar’s car collection

Apart from the BE 6 Formula Edition, Ajith Kumar owns several luxury and high-performance cars. His collection includes the Ferrari SF90, Porsche 911 GT3 RS, and McLaren 750S. He also owns a special McLaren Senna hypercar that features the iconic Marlboro racing design and the signature of legendary racer Ayrton Senna.

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Ajith works as both a professional racer and an actor. He competed in the 2003 Formula Asia BMW Championships and the 2010 Formula 2 Championship. In 2002, he also took part in a one-off race in the Formula Maruti Indian Championships. After a 15-year break, he returned to racing in 2025 with Ajith Kumar Racing and competed in the 24H Series in the Porsche 992 GT3 Cup category. He will compete in the 2026 Le Mans Cup.