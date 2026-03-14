Updated 14 March 2026 at 12:13 IST
Dhurandhar 2: Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar Movie's 3 Hours And 55 Minutes Runtime Sparks Meme Fest
Dhurandhar 2: The excitement for the Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar movie is at an all-time high, with cinegoers willing to shell staggering amounts for tickets and even spend hours in the theatre to watch the sequel on the big screen.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
It happens only once in several decades that the premiere and opening day shows of a movie are sold out days before its release on the big screen. Dhurandhar 2 seems to be one such phenomenon. The tickets for Aditya Dhar's directorial have been selling like hotcakes, irrespective of their staggering prices and odd show timings. What makes this even more fascinating is that the movie is reportedly 3 hours and 55 minutes long, excluding intervals and promotions, making it one of the longest films in India ever. Despite the peculiar runtime, shows of the Ranveer Singh headliner are selling out. While the business is booming, the internet is having its field day over the long run time of Dhurandhar 2.
Dhurandhar 2 runtime memes flood the internet
Social media users and Instagram influencers took to their accounts to take a dig at the unusually long runtime of Dhurandhar 2. While the exact runtime of the movie has not been officially announced yet, reports of it being over 3 hours were met with jests online. Popular faces on Instagram made reels implying that they are prepared to stay the night in the theatre. Some videos show families packing suitcases before leaving for the show.
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Other videos joked about full meals being ordered during the interval of Dhurandhar 2, as the long runtime is likely to leave cinegoers hungry. The memes and reels are only adding to the massive hype around the spy thriller. Brands and even the production house of Dhurandhar 2 took to the comment section of some of the videos to get in on the joke.
Also Read: Dhurandhar 2 Runtime Confirmed At 3 Hours 55 Minutes As Per BMS Listing, Fans Gear Up For 'Epic Revenge'
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Published By : Shreya Pandey
Published On: 14 March 2026 at 12:13 IST