Dhurandhar 2: Ranveer Singh-Aditya Dhar Movie's 3 Hours And 55 Minutes Runtime Sparks Meme Fest

It happens only once in several decades that the premiere and opening day shows of a movie are sold out days before its release on the big screen. Dhurandhar 2 seems to be one such phenomenon. The tickets for Aditya Dhar's directorial have been selling like hotcakes, irrespective of their staggering prices and odd show timings. What makes this even more fascinating is that the movie is reportedly 3 hours and 55 minutes long, excluding intervals and promotions, making it one of the longest films in India ever. Despite the peculiar runtime, shows of the Ranveer Singh headliner are selling out. While the business is booming, the internet is having its field day over the long run time of Dhurandhar 2.

Ranveer Singh will reprise the role of Hamza in Dhurandhar 2 | Image: BookMyShow

Dhurandhar 2 runtime memes flood the internet

Social media users and Instagram influencers took to their accounts to take a dig at the unusually long runtime of Dhurandhar 2. While the exact runtime of the movie has not been officially announced yet, reports of it being over 3 hours were met with jests online. Popular faces on Instagram made reels implying that they are prepared to stay the night in the theatre. Some videos show families packing suitcases before leaving for the show.

Also Read: Dhurandhar 2 Beats Dhurandhar Day 1 Collection Just From Paid Previews

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