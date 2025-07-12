Anant Ambani And Radhika Merchant's Wedding: A Doorway To India's Culture And Heritage

One year ago on this day, the world witnessed the nuptials of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant in Mumbai. From Bollywood's most glamorous faces to South cinema's veteran stars and celebrities around the world, who's who from the film, business and tech world participated in the wedding festivities of Anant and Radhika and blessed the couple on their union.

As Anant and Radhika celebrate their first wedding anniversary, here's how their wedding turned into the event of the century and became etched in people's minds forever. Most importantly, the wedding ceremony was a doorway to India's rich culture and heritage.

The sacred significance of Hindu marriage

The Ambani couple meticulously followed every Indian tradition and custom for their nuptials. This choice stemmed from their deep reverence for these practices and a profound desire to commence their married life with the blessings and wisdom of elders and spiritual leaders. International luminaries also experienced India's culture through the grand arrangements.

Anant Ambani seeks blessing of a guru at his wedding ceremony | Image: Sourced

Augmenting India's image globally

Anant and Radhika's wedding ceremony highlighted India's standing as one of the prominent spiritual hubs of the world. The wedding guest list itself reflected the country's international appeal and its rise to a central role in global affairs. Esteemed individuals who marked their presence included tech gurus Bill Gates and Mark Zuckerberg, UK Prime Ministers Tony Blair and Boris Johnson, former Swedish PM Carl Bildt, former US Secretary of State John Kerry, former Canadian PM Stephen Harper, business leaders like Samsung Electronics Chairman Jay Lee, Lockheed Martin CEO James Taiclet, HSBC Group Chairman Mark Tucker, Morgan Stanley MD Michael Grimes, Ericsson CEO Borje Ekholm, Adobe CEO Shantanu Narayen, Aramco CEO Amin Nasser, BP CEO Murra and more. This highlights India’s growing economic, political, intellectual and scientific strengths.

A grand display of Sanatan dharma

The wedding was a remarkable gathering of religious and spiritual leaders from various Vedic Hindu traditions, making it the largest congregation of such figures at a wedding ceremony in recent memory. Swami Sadananda Saraswati, Swami Avimukteshwarand Saraswati, Gaurang Das Prabhu, Gaur Gopal Das, Radhanath Swami, Pujyashri Rameshbhai Oza, Gautambhai Oza, Pujyashri Devaprasad Maharaj and many more spiritual gurus participated in the wedding ceremonies and blessed Anant and Radhika as they embarked on the next phase in their lives.

Spiritual gurus attend Anant-Radhika's wedding in Mumbai | Image: Sourced

Embracing humanity and tradition

In the true spirit of "Manav seva hi Madhav seva" – service to humanity is the true service to God – the Ambani family initiated their wedding celebrations with a Samuhik Vivah (mass wedding) for 50 underprivileged couples at Reliance Corporate Park, Navi Mumbai. Over 800 guests attended this event, with all Ambani family members present to bestow blessings and gifts upon the newlyweds.