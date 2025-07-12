How World Witnessed The Charm Of Banaras At Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Wedding

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant got married, in what came to be known as the wedding of the decade, on July 12 2024. The couple's nuptials became talk of the town, not just in domestic circles, but globally as well. The pre-wedding and the wedding festivities became one of India's most widely followed cultural phenomena. For the wedding day, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant paid homage to the city of Varanasi. The venue, Jio World Centre, transformed into the historic city to give the global leaders and other international guests a lasting and one-of-a-kind experience of the ghats of Banaras.

How Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding made global leaders experience the culture of Banaras in Mumbai

The wedding ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant followed the theme, “An Ode to Banaras”. Through the decoration and installations, the theme paid homage to Varanasi's traditions, culture, craft and cuisine. Within the Jio World Centre, Reliance Industries and the Ambani Family had recreated the streets of Banaras, wherein the guests could engage in the traditions and flavours of the spiritual city.



Along with the decor theme, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's wedding also followed a dress code, “Resplendently Indian”. The global leaders and international celebrities in attendance turned heads in their traditional Indian attire, which was a true testament to India's rich cultural heritage. The guests were enamoured by the display of India’s diverse and talented couturiers and artisans, which shone bright at the Ambani wedding.



The significant traditions that preceded the Ambani wedding

In the pompous world, where youngsters are increasingly giving more significance to Instagramable details over traditions, Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant placed importance on every Indian tradition and custom for their special day. Before their big day, the couple partook in various smaller, yet deeply significant, rituals. The festivities began with mosalu, a Gujarati tradition where the groom's maternal uncle presents the bride and groom with traditional gifts known as Mameru. This was followed by devotional dance performances led by Smt. Nita Ambani at the Jamnagar temple complex. The couple then hosted a star-studded sangeet ceremony, which was highlighted by dance performances by Mukesh and Nita Ambani. Justin Bieber enthralled the guests at the sangeet ceremony.



