Updated 27 January 2026 at 22:11 IST
Before Gifting Flowers This Valentine’s Day, Make Sure They’re Safe For Your Pets Too - Check Out Guide
Valentine’s Day often revolves around chocolates and flowers, but both can pose serious risks to your four-legged family members. When you pick out the perfect bouquet this year, make your pet’s safety a priority.
According to reports, the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) has shared guidance on celebrating Valentine’s Day safely with pets, including advice on which flowers are safe to use and which ones to avoid in decorations or gifts.
Pet-safe flowers to choose for a bouquet
If you live with pets, you can safely include these flowers in your bouquet:
- Roses (remove the thorns)
- Sunflowers
- Snapdragons
- Orchids
- Hibiscus
- Gerbera daisies
- Alyssum
- Holiday cactus plants
- Bells of Ireland greenery
- Flowers to avoid if you have pets
As per reports, some flowers can harm pets and should stay out of your home:
- All species of lily (toxic to cats and dogs, potentially deadly to cats)
- Tulips
- Rhododendrons
- Chrysanthemums
- Daffodils
- Hyacinth
- Hydrangea
- Lavender
- Baby’s breath
The ASPCA reminds that any plant can cause mild stomach upset if pets eat it. However, there are more aspects to this, such as climate, species, food habits and more.
The ASPCA also advises pet owners to be careful with other Valentine’s Day gifts. Items such as alcohol, chocolate, sweets containing xylitol, and bath bombs can be deadly if pets swallow them. Strings and ribbons from balloons or gifts can also damage a pet’s intestines if ingested.
How to keep pets safe on Valentine’s Day
Create a Pet-Free Zone: Keep chocolates, flowers, and decorations stored where your pets cannot reach them.
Educate Guests: Tell visitors about your pet safety rules to avoid any accidental exposure.
Pet-Friendly Treats: Treat your furry friend to safe, pet-friendly snacks so they feel included.
Monitor Behaviour: Look out for any signs of illness and act fast if your pet eats something harmful.
