Can Animals Predict Earthquakes? For all pet owners, a common question that arises after an Earthquake is: Was my pet signalling the quake with its erratic behaviour? Or can animals actually predict earthquakes? If you’ve wondered the same, your search for the ultimate answer ends here.

What research claims about earthquakes?

“Earthquakes are usually caused when the underground rock suddenly breaks and there is rapid motion along a fault. This sudden release of energy causes the seismic waves that shake the ground,” claims Michigan Technological University.

(Earthquake. Image: Pexels)

Can animals predict earthquakes? Here’s what science says

“Anecdotal evidence abounds of animals, fish, birds, reptiles, and insects exhibiting strange behaviour anywhere from weeks to seconds before an earthquake,” states the United States Geological Survey (USGS). “However, consistent and reliable behaviour before seismic events, and a mechanism explaining how it could work, still eludes us.”

(Earthquake. Image: Pexels)

According to research, animals can sense the primary waves of an earthquake before the strong secondary waves that shake the Earth's surface and are detectable by humans.