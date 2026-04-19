How To Keep Cats And Dogs Cool During Summers?
Dehydration and heat strokes are common in pets during summers. Here are some tips to keep your furry friends cool during summers.
- Lifestyle News
- 2 min read
Summer heat causes more discomfort to our pets than their owners since they have a thick coat of fur on their bodies. Since dogs and cats can only perspire so much, they feel the heat even more. Kept outside, they need shade and water. Indoors, it's best to keep them ion cool areas, like a properly ventilated room or one that uses air conditioning.
Check the flooring
Dogs and cats often lunge around on floors during summers. However, if the flooring is of concrete or asphalt, they tend to heat up more than other types of flooring. In that case, watch the temperature of the flooring regularly. Don't let your fur baby spend too much on such floors.
Be careful about where you are walking them
While walking, grass or dirt for pets is ideal. If that’s not practical, pet owners might need to invest in booties or paw wax. The rule states -- If it’s too hot for you to touch with a bare foot or a bare hand, it’s too hot for your pets as well.
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Also read: DYK Why Dogs Chase After Cars?
What else can pet lovers do?
People who don’t actually own pets can also help to keep animals safe, whether it’s community cats or local wildlife, by leaving water outside. During summers, pets frequently suffer from dehydration or heat stroke. So careful measures must be taken to keep them cool at all times.
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How to cool down your pet/s?
If an animal seems overheated, it can be cooled down with water on their head, stomach and feet. But if they start to experience symptoms like diarrhea, lethargy, dizziness and vomiting, it’s time to seek medical attention. Take them to the vet as soon as possible, because heat stroke can lead to organ failure.