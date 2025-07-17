Keep Your Pets Healthy & Happy This Monsoon By Following These Top 5 Easy Tips

Keep Your Pets Healthy & Happy By Following These Easy Tips During Monsoon | Image: Freepik

Taking care of pets during the monsoon season is crucial due to the increased risks of infections and other health issues. It is always recommended to keep your pet dry, clean and protected from waterborne diseases and parasites, especially during the monsoon season.

This season, safeguard your pets by following these easy tips.

Regular cleaning: After outdoor walks, carefully clean your pet’s paws, especially between the toes, to remove any dirt or moisture. These body parts should be checked and cleaned regularly to prevent moisture-related infections.

Indoor Activities: As rainy weather does not allow for playing outdoors, instead you can keep your pets mentally stimulated indoors by providing them toys, puzzles and training games to ensure they remain active and entertained.

Safe Shelter: Pets need a warm, comfortable and cosy sleeping area. You can use soft mats, old blankets or pet beds to provide comfort and avoid letting them sleep on cold floors. This not only ensures warmth but also prevents health issues related to dampness.

Balanced Diet: Maintaining a balanced diet with proper hydration is essential for pets during the monsoon season. Make sure to provide fresh and dry food, as moisture can lead to spoilage and digestive issues. You should also provide them with clean drinking water to prevent any waterborne infections.