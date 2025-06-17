On World Crocodile Day, Meet Henry, The Oldest Living Crocodile Who Has Fathered 10,000 Babies And Resides In South Africa’s Crocworld

Today marks World Crocodile Day as it falls on June 17 every year. This day aims to raise global awareness about the declining crocodile population, the threats of poaching, and habitat destruction. On this occasion, let’s learn about the world’s oldest crocodile, who has fathered over 10,000 babies and resides in South Africa.

Meet Henry, the world’s oldest crocodile

Henry, the oldest crocodile in the world, celebrated his 124th birthday on Monday at South Africa’s Crocworld Conservation Centre. This Nile crocodile, known for being a man-eater, has lived at the sanctuary since 1985 and has fathered over 10,000 offspring, as reported by Live Science. Born in the Okavango Delta, Botswana, his journey began in 1903. While his exact birthdate is unknown, Crocworld staff estimate he was born around 1900, with his birthday marked on 16 December.

Henry is famed for his intimidating, fang-like teeth and massive size. Weighing 700 kilograms and measuring 16.4 feet, he is believed to be the largest crocodile alive today.

Reports suggest that Henry began his life as a source of fear for a tribe living near the Okavango River. He allegedly attacked and consumed several men and children. Captured by an elephant hunter named Sir Henry, after whom he was named, the crocodile was sentenced to life in captivity by tribal leaders.

For over three decades, Henry has resided at the Crocworld Conservation Centre in South Africa, where his impressive size and age continue to captivate visitors.

Live Science reports that Henry’s life in captivity has likely contributed to his remarkable longevity by ensuring he is well-fed and protected from accidents and diseases. "Animals that, for whatever reason, happen to live in a safe environment tend to live longer," said Mr Austad.