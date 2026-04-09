Traffic Jam In The Wild! Safari Jeeps Surround Tiger In Ranthambore National Park, Viral Video Sparks Outrage

Summer months attract several tourists and nature lovers to wildlife parks and government-managed sanctuaries. The Ranthambore National Park is one such destination, especially for spotting tigers in their natural habitat. As the temperature soars, people flock to the vacation destination to catch a glimpse of India's national animal in the wild.

However, this movement often leads to more than anticipated traffic in the jungles. For those who have been to safaris will know that each group is seated in a jeep, and each jeep usually comes with a driver and a guide. Once there is a sighting, the guides usually alert others on the same track to come over for the view. The same seem to have happened in Ranthambore National Park a few days back.

Viral videos from the National park show several jeeps lining up to catch a glimpse of a lone tiger moving through the jungle. The number of jeeps kept increasing over time, leading to a traffic-jam-like situation in the wild. This, however, led to the big cat getting confused about its route.



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At one time, the tiger could be seen pausing to realise it has no space to move. Some people were also seen instructing the other jeeps to move behind and make space. However, having no option left, the animal decides to run towards the jungle and out of the tourists' eyes.



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The video has sparked strong reactions from social media users. Some have argued that there should be a regulation on the number of people allowed in the National park at a time. Others stressed that in order to sustain their business, humans have encroached on the wild, which is the natural breeding ground for the big cat. Some netizens even stated that the situation of the animals in the wild is turning out to be ‘worse than zoos’.