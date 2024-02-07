English
Updated January 19th, 2024 at 13:07 IST

Treat Your Furry Friends With These Paw-Some Ways To Celebrate Your Pet Dog’s Birthday

Want to treat your furry friend? Here are some ways you can treat your pet dog on his birthday.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
Treat Your Furry Friends With These Paw-Some Ways To Celebrate Your Pet Dog’s Birthday | Image:Unsplash
  • 2 min read
Is it the time for your pet dog’s birthday and you are looking for ideas to make it a paw-some day for your furry friend? Don’t worry, we got you. Just like other members, pets also become an integral part of your family. Therefore, celebrating their birthdays with all the glitz and glam becomes essential. If you want your pet’s birthday to be special, here are a few ideas. 

File photo of pet dog | Image: Unsplash 

Pick the perfect gift

For your pet dog, the best gift would be a toy. It is more like a companion they spend time with when left alone. If your pooch has a favorite toy, get them a brand new one. It can be a chew toy or even a tennis ball or maybe something completely new for them. Or maybe, you can let your dog only choose the right toy for him/her. Take your pet to the toy store or even browse online and let them pick a toy of their choice. 

Pupper party 

Pet or human, no birthday can be complete without a party. Make sure you invite their furry friends and their humans over for an afternoon full of shenanigans. Do the kind of decor your pet would like, customize the playlist with songs that fit your dog’s personality. You can also plan a movie night along with a pajama party. A little sleepover does no harm.

Get their favourite cake

What better way to celebrate a birthday? This day is always incomplete without a perfect cake. Spoil your furry friend with a delicious birthday cake made with a dog-friendly recipe. Also, make sure you decorate it with his favorite toppings.

File photo of pet dog | Image: Unsplash

Indulge in their favourite games 

As we all are aware, dogs love to play. Make their day extra special by playing a couple of doggie games. Whether it is a game of fetch or tug of war, don’t miss this opportunity of making your pet smile.

Published January 19th, 2024 at 13:07 IST

