Arijit Singh's Humble Abode In Jiaganj Is Simplicity Personified, Take An Inside Tour Here

Arijit Singh has announced his retirement from playback singing, leaving his fans deeply emotional about his decision. Starting off his singing career in Bollywood in 2011 in Murder 2, the Padma Shri awardee quickly went on to cement his place in the league of playback legends, with his romantic and heartbreak tracks turning earworms. After the announcement of his retirement, several reports pegged Arijit's estimated net worth at ₹400 crore, which isn't hard to believe as he is one of the highest paid singers in the Indian film industry.

Arijit Singh is among the highest paid musicians in India | Image: Instagram

However, what fans love about him the most is his simplicity and humility. Despite earning hundreds of crores from live shows and playback, Arijit chose to live in his hometown Jiaganj in Murshidabad, West Bengal, away from the glitter and glam that Mumbai and the film industry has to offer. Videos of him riding a scooty in the narrow lanes of his hometown and turning up at his kids' school to receive them after hours made fans respect him even more.

Advertisement

A video gives fans an inside tour of his humble home in Jiaganj and as much as it's hard to believe, Arijit's abode perfectly mirrors his simplicity. The Channa Mereya singer owns a 3-storey home that opens right on the street. The building is well ventilated with balconies adorned with plants and diwali lights.

Inside, there is a music studio that can be accessed using biometric only. Arijit quietly makes music where he feels most at peace. The warm tone of the walls are welcoming and exude timeless charm. Most of all, it's comfortable, accessible and perfectly resembles a house owned by a middle class family in a tier 2 city. Reportedly, the Raabta singer owns four properties in Mumbai, estimated to cost well over ₹9 crore.