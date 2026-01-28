How Much Does Arijit Singh Charge For A Wedding Performance? Rapper Raftaar's Revelation Will Shock You

In a move that left music lovers shocked, Arijit Singh announced that he is retiring from playback singing. Arijit's lasting impact on Hindi film industry compares to icons like Sonu Nigam and the late KK, however, his career has been comparatively short lived. The Raabta singer rose to fame from his hit tracks in Murder 2 and Aashiqui 2 in the early 2010s and delivered hits after hits, notably in the romantic genre.

In a short span of time, Arijit became one of the highest paid playback singers in the Indian film industry. However, what fans loved the most was how despite having access to all the wealth and fame, he chose to live a quiet life in his hometown Jiaganj, located in the Murshidabad district of West Bengal.

Arijit Singh is one of the highest paid playback singers in India | Image: Instagram

Videos of him riding a scooty in the narrow lanes of Jiaganj and turning up at his kids' school to receive them after hours made fans respect his humility even more. Arijit lived for his fans and music, not for fame and fortune. After his big announcement about his future career, some reports pegged his net worth at around ₹400 crore, which is more than most film actors.

One of Arijit's final songs will feature in Battle Of Galwan | Image: Instagram

However, the real estimate of Arijit's popularity and influence was hinted at by rapper Raftaar in an interview, which has now gone viral. "Jo log ek doosre ko ameer samajhte hai hamari industry ke andar hi, jo ameer log dikhte bhi hai, including us, hamare jaise 100 khaye ek din mein Arijit. Show kiya apna badhiya sa, gate se bahar nikle. Gaadi aane mein time lag raha hai... saamne auto mein baithe aur ghar...Wedding performances karna pasand nahi hai... bilkul pasand nahi hai. Shows karna pasand hai. Kisi ne bola aap karo toh badle mein ghar le liya... duplex. Yeh mil jaata hai ghante dedh ghante ki performance ke. Mere paas itne paise hai... yeh sab muje bolte huye bi aisa lagta hai ki logon ko pata hi nahi hai ki asal duniya mein kya chal raha hai. Rahman sir ₹3 crore lete hain na live show karne ka? Arijit ka pata karna. Par woh banda shor nahi macha raha hai..."