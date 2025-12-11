Arjun Kapoor Tops Meme Searches On Google In 2025, Vishal Mega Mart Security Guard Job And 67 Follow

The year 2025 has finally come to an end, as the Christmas bells are already ringing. We now live in a time when people of all ages spend more hours on their phones than outdoors, and with every piece of news, a new meme takes over the internet. Here are the most searched memes that Indians looked up in 2025.

Memes of 2025

Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor appeared 1st on India’s list of the most searched memes on Google. Throughout the year, people filled his comment section with random jokes and roasts, which quickly turned into a viral trend.

Many joined in by posting comments like asking him to become the ‘H’ in Hrithik Roshan’s name and similar playful remarks.

6-7 Meme

Then came the 6-7 meme, which left anyone outside Gen Alpha completely puzzled. Even now, many still don’t understand what 6-7 means, and that confusion has only made the meme grow.

The "6-7" meme (pronounced “six seven”) is a viral, meaningless catchphrase paired with a hand gesture that Gen Alpha popularised on TikTok and Instagram Reels. Its humour comes from the fact that it has no fixed meaning and is often used as a random reaction or a way to show you belong to the group.

Vishal Mega Mart Security Job Meme

Following the hype around the Reyansh College of Hotel Management meme, the Vishal Mega Mart Security Guard Job meme took the third spot. It suddenly, jokingly, became everyone’s ‘dream job’.

