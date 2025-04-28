sb.scorecardresearch
9 Harvard-Approved Ways To Keep Your Kids Busy Off Screens During Summer Vacation

Reported by: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe
With the onset of summer, packing our bags and rushing to cooler destinations is a goal for both kids and adults. And what better way to bond with your children than during summer vacation?

However, kids these days are living in a different reality, where gadgets and screen time have become a major source of entertainment for multiple reasons.

But if you're looking for ways to help your screen-addicted kids disconnect and enjoy their summer vacation, you're in the right place to navigate this journey.

Whether you're travelling or staying home during summer vacation with your little ones, Harvard's latest publication outlines nine amazing ways to keep your kids busy without screens. Take note and apply these easy, fun strategies to keep your kids entertained while strengthening your relationship with them.

Nine Harvard-approved ways to keep kids off screens during summer vacation

  1. Go outside: Taking your kids on a nature walk or organizing a fun activity like a scavenger hunt in your yard or at a local park can be a great enticement.
  2. Go to the library: Check out a nearby library to pass the time with books, puzzles, and games. Harvard suggests this activity is best early in the vacation.
  3. Build a fort in the living room: Gather sheets from around the house and build a fort in your living room, allowing your kids to sleep in it and let their imaginations run wild.
  4. Build a city in the living room: Transform your living room into a toy city and make this summer break extraordinary with all those toys you’ve invested in.
  5. Get creative: Get arts and crafts supplies or take your kids to your next door pottery workshop to unleash your kids creativity.
  6. Read out loud: Grab a fun book like Harry Potter and read them aloud to your child, adding voice modulation for extra fun.
  7. Have a puppet show: Use socks, pillowcases, or even shadows to put on a fun puppet show.
  8. Get out the games: Board games like ludo, chess, carrom, monopoly to lit up the spirit of summer vacation.
  9. Bake: Invite your kids to help you make their favourite go-to cookies or cakes to remember for lifetime.

Published April 28th 2025, 11:11 IST