Art enthusiasts recently flocked to the Commune, the Art Hub in Kannur to experience the vibrant displays of creativity. The exhibition was hosted by the Kannur Art Foundation as they showcased a kaleidoscope of colours through the works of twenty painters, each employing different techniques and subjects.

Art Hub organisers about the event

Speaking about the essence of the art being presented at the Art Hub, one of the organisers of the event told ANI, "These paintings have been painted in a way that reflects the nature of the painters. Some paintings are not so modern. That is why I claim that this is a reflection of the painters of Kerala." Visitors could immerse themselves in the artistry of renowned painters and sculptors, with around 80 paintings and six sculptures on display.

Highlights of the exhibition

Among the highlights of the exhibition were T Kaladhar's Artic-style paintings, which were created directly on the glass, offering a unique visual experience. The Central Lalitha Kala Academy's Best Painter Kumaran presented a poignant painting addressing concerns over the destruction of nature.

The exhibition also featured works by young painters utilizing various mediums such as acrylic, charcoal, and watercolour. Prominently displayed were paintings by artists like Sreeja Pallam, O Sundar, Binuraj Kalapeetham, Dhanraj Keezhra, TT Unnikrishnan, and Lata Devi, curated under the coordination of Varghese Kalam.

In addition to paintings, sculptures by artists Sunnypaul, Prem P. Laxman, and Navneet Raj were showcased. Notably, Navneet's sculpture 'Dookan' stood out for its intricate detailing despite its compact size. The exhibition will end on May 7.