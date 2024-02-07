English
Updated January 21st, 2024 at 09:17 IST

Ahead of PM Modi's Visit To Kothandaramaswamy Temple, Know How The Shrine Is Connected To Ramayana

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting the Kothandaramaswamy Temple in Dhanushkodi and it has THIS big connection with Ramayana.

Republic Lifestyle Desk
File photo of Kothandaramaswamy Temple
File photo of Kothandaramaswamy Temple | Image:Rameswaram Tourism
Just a day before the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha in Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting the Kothandaramaswamy Temple in Dhanushkodi. The PM has visited several important temples in Karnataka, Kerala, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu, every single one with a connection to Ramayana. Let us know a bit more about Kothandaramaswamy Temple, Dhanushkodi.

History of the temple

It is estimated that the temple was built between 500 and 1000 years ago. The primary idol, Lord Rama, is named Kothandaramaswamy because it is portrayed as holding a bow (Kothandam).

The shrine is thought to be the location where Ravana's younger brother Vibhishana requested safety from Rama and his Vanara army. This tale states that Vibhishana counseled Ravana to give Sita back to Rama following her kidnapping. But because Ravana disregarded the advice, Vibhishana fled Lanka and enlisted in Rama's army to be on the side of Dharma.

File photo of Kothandaramaswamy Temple | Rameswaram Tourism

The Vanara army encouraged Rama not to accept Vibhishana's surrender, considering him to be a spy. Vibhishana did as requested. However, Hanuman persuaded Rama to accept Vibhishana, saying that it is his responsibility to protect those who seek his help and shelter. It is also stated that Rama performed the "Pattabhishekam" (ascension to the throne of Lanka) for Vibhishana here following the killing of Ravana.

Importance of the temple

Lord Rama is worshipped at the Kothandaramaswamy Temple. The shrine is categorised as one of the Vaishnava tradition's 108 Abhimana Kshethrams. Situated 13 kilometers south of Rameswaram, and on the way to the Southern-most point of Dhanushkodi, it constitutes the southernmost point of the island.

The temple is the sole piece of architecture that was spared from the 1964 cyclone that destroyed Dhanushkodi. The idols of Hanuman, Vibhishana, Lakshmana, Sita, and Rama are present at the temple. Sea all around, the temple is a popular tourist destination because of its history, significance, and the convenience of being a short drive away from the center of Rameswaram.

Published January 21st, 2024 at 09:17 IST

