Ahead Of World Music Day, French Artist Bertrand Devendeville Turns Delhi Mall Into A Moving Musical Playground

Music is a universal language that transcends borders, cultures and generations. Combining rhythm, melody and emotion, it has the power to tell stories, evoke feelings and bring people together. To celebrate this timeless art form, the world observes World Music Day every year on June 21. Originating in France as Fête de la Musique, the celebration has since spread across the globe, encouraging people to experience music in public spaces and unconventional settings.

In the lead-up to this year's World Music Day, French artist Bertrand Devendeville, the creator of the French company bAlllAd, brought his distinctive musical vision to India. Currently touring 15 cities across the country, Devendeville has already left a memorable impression on audiences in Delhi.

Recently, visitors at DLF Mall, Saket, witnessed an unusual and captivating performance by Devendeville. Equipped with wireless headphones, participants wandered through the mall guided entirely by sound. What began as a simple walk gradually transformed into an immersive musical journey filled with movement, spontaneity and collective participation.

For Devendeville, music is not confined to concert halls or traditional venues. Instead, he transforms everyday public spaces into arenas of interaction, discovery and shared emotion. Blending live recordings, songs, spoken word, beatboxing, improvisation and audience participation, he creates roaming performances where spectators slowly become active contributors to the experience.

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As the performance unfolded, participants could be seen following his rhythms, dancing to his beats and singing along. Meanwhile, curious onlookers without headphones watched in amusement and confusion, trying to decipher what exactly was happening around them.

Speaking about his unique artistic approach, Devendeville said, "I love experimenting. I enjoy inventing new artistic forms that foster connection, sharing, and empathy between people. My work is not only about music itself but about the experience of living something together."

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One of the most fascinating aspects of the performance was watching Devendeville simultaneously engage with the audience while recording sounds and composing music on his phone. Capturing the attention of strangers and inspiring them to dance in a public space is no easy feat, but Devendeville did it effortlessly.

When asked about the challenges of performing in such environments, he explained, "In public spaces, people choose whether to join the experience or simply walk away. The challenge is to maintain enough energy and curiosity so that they want to stay. At the same time, I love embracing what we call 'happy accidents'—those unexpected moments that the street offers, which can become part of the performance."

The artist also spoke about his growing appreciation for Indian music and expressed interest in future collaborations with local musicians. According to him, bringing together different musical traditions and creative perspectives could result in something truly unique.

On the subject of India's concert infrastructure, an issue recently highlighted by singer Diljit Dosanjh, Devendeville offered a thoughtful perspective. "I believe that many small stages are often better than one large venue, both for musicians and the music itself. They promote diversity, accessibility, and a closer connection between artists and audiences," he said.