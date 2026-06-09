Makeup Melting In Summer? Here's How To Make It Last All Day

Heat and pollution make it extremely challenging to keep makeup looking fresh for hours. Summer heat, increased sweating, excess oil production and humidity cause the foundation to break down. It causes the eyeliner to get smudged and makeup to wear off faster than usual. A few simple techniques, however, can help improve makeup longevity.

1) Start with a lightweight moisturiser

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Always start with a moisturiser. Hydrated and fresh skin provides a better base for makeup application. Opt for a lightweight, non-greasy moisturiser during summer. It absorbs quickly and does not leave excess residue.

2) Never skip primer

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Primer acts as 'double-sided tape for the face'. It bridges the gap between skincare and makeup. Primer is essential for flawless makeup, and it also helps create a smooth base for the makeup to stay. It controls excess oil and minimises the appearance of pores.

3) Use thin layers of makeup

Using heavy makeup products isn't considered the smartest choice when it comes to heat and pollution. Heavy layers make makeup slide off in hot weather. Applying lighter layers allows the products to blend completely and feel comfortable on the skin.

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4) Choose products with waterproof formulas

Choosing products with waterproof formulas is considered essential during summer makeup. Products like waterproof mascara, smudge-resistant eyeliner, and long-lasting foundation formulas are designed to endure sweat and humidity better than regular products.

5) Set makeup properly

Setting powder helps absorb excess oil and reduce shine. Focus on the T-Zone areas (forehead, nose, and chin) that tend to become oily throughout the day.

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6) Use a setting spray

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Setting spray helps lock makeup in place. It can also help reduce a powdery appearance and give the skin a more natural finish.

7) Keep makeup minimal

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