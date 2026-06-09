Makeup Melting In Summer? Here's How To Make It Last All Day
Heat and sweat can cause makeup to fade or melt throughout the day. A few simple adjustments to the skincare and makeup routine may help improve its longevity.
- Lifestyle News
- 2 min read
Heat and pollution make it extremely challenging to keep makeup looking fresh for hours. Summer heat, increased sweating, excess oil production and humidity cause the foundation to break down. It causes the eyeliner to get smudged and makeup to wear off faster than usual. A few simple techniques, however, can help improve makeup longevity.
1) Start with a lightweight moisturiser
Always start with a moisturiser. Hydrated and fresh skin provides a better base for makeup application. Opt for a lightweight, non-greasy moisturiser during summer. It absorbs quickly and does not leave excess residue.
2) Never skip primer
Primer acts as 'double-sided tape for the face'. It bridges the gap between skincare and makeup. Primer is essential for flawless makeup, and it also helps create a smooth base for the makeup to stay. It controls excess oil and minimises the appearance of pores.
3) Use thin layers of makeup
Using heavy makeup products isn't considered the smartest choice when it comes to heat and pollution. Heavy layers make makeup slide off in hot weather. Applying lighter layers allows the products to blend completely and feel comfortable on the skin.
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4) Choose products with waterproof formulas
Choosing products with waterproof formulas is considered essential during summer makeup. Products like waterproof mascara, smudge-resistant eyeliner, and long-lasting foundation formulas are designed to endure sweat and humidity better than regular products.
5) Set makeup properly
Setting powder helps absorb excess oil and reduce shine. Focus on the T-Zone areas (forehead, nose, and chin) that tend to become oily throughout the day.
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6) Use a setting spray
Setting spray helps lock makeup in place. It can also help reduce a powdery appearance and give the skin a more natural finish.
7) Keep makeup minimal
On particularly hot days, use lighter products on the face. Apply tinted moisturiser, concealer and waterproof mascara. Avoid adopting a full-coverage makeup routine.