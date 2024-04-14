Advertisement

Ambedkar Jayanti, celebrated on April 14th each year, commemorates the birth anniversary of Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, fondly remembered as Babasaheb Ambedkar. The day holds immense importance in Indian history as it honours the remarkable contributions of Dr. Ambedkar towards social justice, equality, and the empowerment of marginalized communities. Here's a closer look at the history, significance, and all you need to know about Ambedkar Jayanti.

History

Born into a Dalit family on April 14, 1891, in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar overcame immense obstacles to become one of the most prominent figures in Indian history. Despite facing discrimination and adversity throughout his life, Dr. Ambedkar emerged as a towering leader, scholar, jurist, and social reformer who dedicated his life to the upliftment of oppressed communities, particularly Dalits.

Ambedkar Jayanti | Image: Freepik

Significance

Ambedkar Jayanti serves as a reminder of Dr. Ambedkar's tireless efforts to eradicate social inequality, caste discrimination, and injustice from Indian society. His visionary leadership played a pivotal role in shaping modern India and laying the foundation for a more inclusive and equitable nation. Dr. Ambedkar's contributions include drafting the Indian Constitution, which enshrines principles of equality, liberty, and justice for all citizens, as well as advocating for the rights of marginalized communities, including Dalits, women, and laborers.

Celebrations

On Ambedkar Jayanti, people across India pay tribute to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar by organizing various events, including seminars, discussions, cultural programs, and community service activities. Statues of Dr. Ambedkar are garlanded, and floral tributes are offered at his memorials and residences. Additionally, special lectures and symposiums are organised to educate people about Dr. Ambedkar's life, teachings, and contributions to the nation. Ambedkar Jayanti is not only a day of remembrance but also a call to action to uphold the values of social justice, equality, and human dignity that Dr. Ambedkar championed throughout his life. His teachings on education, empowerment, and self-respect continue to inspire millions of people, especially those from marginalized communities, to strive for a better future and create a society based on principles of equality and fraternity.

