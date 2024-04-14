×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 13th, 2024 at 11:19 IST

Ambedkar Jayanti 2024: History, Significance, All You Need To Know

The day holds immense importance as it honours the remarkable contributions of Dr. Ambedkar towards social justice and equality.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Ambedkar Jayanti
Ambedkar Jayanti | Image:Freepik
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Ambedkar Jayanti, celebrated on April 14th each year, commemorates the birth anniversary of Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, fondly remembered as Babasaheb Ambedkar. The day holds immense importance in Indian history as it honours the remarkable contributions of Dr. Ambedkar towards social justice, equality, and the empowerment of marginalized communities. Here's a closer look at the history, significance, and all you need to know about Ambedkar Jayanti.

History

Born into a Dalit family on April 14, 1891, in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar overcame immense obstacles to become one of the most prominent figures in Indian history. Despite facing discrimination and adversity throughout his life, Dr. Ambedkar emerged as a towering leader, scholar, jurist, and social reformer who dedicated his life to the upliftment of oppressed communities, particularly Dalits.

Ambedkar Jayanti | Image: Freepik

Significance

Ambedkar Jayanti serves as a reminder of Dr. Ambedkar's tireless efforts to eradicate social inequality, caste discrimination, and injustice from Indian society. His visionary leadership played a pivotal role in shaping modern India and laying the foundation for a more inclusive and equitable nation. Dr. Ambedkar's contributions include drafting the Indian Constitution, which enshrines principles of equality, liberty, and justice for all citizens, as well as advocating for the rights of marginalized communities, including Dalits, women, and laborers.

Celebrations

Ambedkar Jayanti | Image: Freepik

On Ambedkar Jayanti, people across India pay tribute to Dr. B.R. Ambedkar by organizing various events, including seminars, discussions, cultural programs, and community service activities. Statues of Dr. Ambedkar are garlanded, and floral tributes are offered at his memorials and residences. Additionally, special lectures and symposiums are organised to educate people about Dr. Ambedkar's life, teachings, and contributions to the nation. Ambedkar Jayanti is not only a day of remembrance but also a call to action to uphold the values of social justice, equality, and human dignity that Dr. Ambedkar championed throughout his life. His teachings on education, empowerment, and self-respect continue to inspire millions of people, especially those from marginalized communities, to strive for a better future and create a society based on principles of equality and fraternity.
 

Advertisement

Published April 13th, 2024 at 11:19 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Credit Card

Credit card rules

a minute ago
UFC stunned by Max Holloway insane KO

UFC 300 Results

7 minutes ago
Students

More focus on quality edu

12 minutes ago
Israel's ambassador to India Naor Gilon

Naor Gilon Slams Iran

12 minutes ago
PM Modi hands over first copy of manifesto to beneficiaries

National Digital Varsity

13 minutes ago
PM Narendra Modi

BJP Manifesto on jobs

14 minutes ago
Indian Embassy Issue Fresh Advisory, Helpline Numbers as Iran-Israel Tensions Escalates

Indian Nationals Advisory

15 minutes ago
Housing

Affordable homes

15 minutes ago
Real estate

Realty skills imperative

16 minutes ago
Iran Israel War

Israel Closes Schools

16 minutes ago
IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live Score & Updates

IPL 2024, KKR vs LSG Live

16 minutes ago
PM Modi with Union Minister Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and BJP president JP Nadda

More IITs, IIMs, AIIMS

16 minutes ago
Akshay Bhatia

Akshay slips at end of R3

23 minutes ago
Shikhar Dhawan

Bangar on Dhawan's injury

25 minutes ago
D Gukesh

Gukesh beats Gujrathi

28 minutes ago
PM Modi in Hoshangabad

LS Election 2024 LIVE

28 minutes ago
Virat Kohli

RCB vs SRH: IPL 2024

31 minutes ago
Conor McGregor

MCGREGOR RETURN IS SET!

31 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Man Stoned To Death After Sending Inappropriate Photos to Woman

    India News14 hours ago

  2. Israel Finds Body of Teen Whose Disappearance Led to Settler Violence

    World14 hours ago

  3. Pakistan: Search on for Gunmen who Abducted Bus Passengers, Killed 11

    World16 hours ago

  4. How This Indian-Origin Couple Survived the Sydney Mall Attack

    World17 hours ago

  5. YouTuber Couple Jumps to Death From 7th Floor of High Rise in Delhi-NCR

    India News17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo