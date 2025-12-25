Ankit Sajwan Ministries Hosts The Largest Christmas Celebration In Delhi, Over 30,000 Worshippers Attend

Ankit Sajwan Ministries, a prominent church in New Delhi, hosted a Mega Christmas Celebration, drawing more than 30,000 worshippers. The gathering was marked by a glorious atmosphere filled with praise, joy and thanksgiving, with people celebrating the true meaning of Christmas in unity and love.



Worshippers attend a congregation on Christmas in New Delhi | Image: Sourced





Christmas Celebration: Hope Rekindled



This year’s Christmas celebration was vibrant and uplifting from the get go. With awe-instilling worship, dance and music, the service reflected the joy and peace that is associated with the birth of Christ Jesus. Adding to the festive spirit was the Christmas carnival, where families enjoyed delectable food, fun games, and other forms of meaningful entertainment.



The highlight of the day was the faith-filled message shared by Apostle Ankit Sajwan, which reminded people that Christmas is simply the reflection of God’s love towards humanity. The message brought people closer in spirit to the salvation and restoration offered by the birth of Christ.

Kids perform an act on Christmas | Image: Sourced





A Church Advancing with Vision



Completing over a decade of ministry, Ankit Sajwan Ministry has grown into the largest and among the most dynamic churches in Delhi-NCR. From humble beginnings in Raja Garden to being a mega-congregation church in the heart of Chhatarpur, the church welcomes thousands from across the country every week to see people’s lives transformed in a meaningful and lasting way.

Led by Apostle Ankit Sajwan, the church continues to grow in numbers and impact, calling believers to a deeper and profound walk of faith, hope and victory, rooted in Biblical truth.



“Christmas reminds us that God came near-to restore hope and bring us into His family,” said Apostle Ankit Sajwan.

Advertisement

Christmas celebration in Delhi draws a crowd of over 30,000 | Image: Sourced