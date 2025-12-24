Merry Christmas 2025: Heartfelt Wishes, Messages, Greetings, Quotes To Share With Your Loved Ones On X-mas

Merry Christmas Wishes 2025: One of the most joyful celebrations, Christmas, is just around the corner as we honour the birth of Jesus Christ on December 25. On this day, Christians worldwide commemorate the festival with love and enthusiasm. We have compiled a selection of wishes, messages, greetings, and quotes that you can share with your family, friends, and colleagues tomorrow. Merry Christmas Wishes 2025: One of the most cheerful festivals is just around the corner, celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ on December 25. On this day, Christians across the globe celebrate the festival with great favour and love. We have curated a list of wishes, messages, greetings and quotes that you can send tomorrow to your family, friends and colleagues.

Merry Christmas 2025: Wishes

From our family to yours, have a wonderful season of celebrations!

Merry Christmas to you and your family.

May your celebrations be marvelously merry and bright.

Advertisement

Happy holidays from our family to yours.

Wishing my dear family the merriest Christmas ever.

Advertisement

Sending you warm wishes for a cosy and cheerful Christmas.

Wishing you and those around you a very Merry Christmas.

May our hearts stay connected forever.

Jingle all the way! Merry, merry Christmas day!

May your merry celebrations be filled with love and laughter

Merry Christmas! May your days be merry and bright.

Mistletoe and holly, a season bright and jolly!

Merry Christmas to the friend who makes life bright!

Merry Christmas 2025: Greetings

May love and kindness surround you this Christmas.

Merry Christmas — grateful for the gift of togetherness.

May the beauty of the season fill your heart with joy and your home with peace. Merry Christmas to you and your family!

Sending heartfelt Christmas wishes your way.

May your Christmas be as special as you are.

Sending you warm wishes this Christmas. May your days be merry and bright, and your new year be filled with hope and happiness.

Celebrating love, kindness and togetherness

As we celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ, may your heart be filled with His love and grace. Merry Christmas!

Peace, joy and good food — Merry Christmas

May the magic of Christmas bring you joy, warmth, and cherished memories with family and friends. Merry Christmas!

On this special day, may you be blessed with everything your heart desires. Wishing you a joyful and Merry Christmas!

Merry Christmas 2025: Messages

Christmas is all about creating happy memories that will last a lifetime. Wishing Merry Christmas to you and your family!

Wishing you a Christmas filled with peace, love, and happiness. May this holiday season bring you endless joy and blessings.

They say the best Christmas gifts come from the heart … but cash and gift cards do wonders too! Happy Holidays!

A Christmas reminder: Don’t try to borrow any money from elves … they’re always a little short. Have a Merry Christmas!

This Christmas, may your family be functional and all your batteries be included.

Wishing you Christmas blessings wrapped in love, tied up with joy!

Merry Christmas 2025: Quotes

A merry Christmas to everybody! A happy New Year to all the world! Hallo here! Whoop! Hallo! – Charles Dickens

The greatest gift of life is friendship, and I have received it. — Hubert H. Humphrey

“I wish we could put up some of the Christmas spirit in jars and open a jar of it every month.” – Harlan Miller

True friends are like diamonds — bright, beautiful, valuable, and always in style. — Nicole Richie

Faithful friends who are dear to us, gather near to us once more. — Ralph Blane, Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas

I would rather walk with a friend in the dark, than alone in the light. — Helen Keller