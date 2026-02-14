Updated 14 February 2026 at 15:27 IST
Anti-Valentine's Week 2026: Brace For Slap Day, Breakup Day And Other Anti-Love Days From February 15 To February 21
Following the love, romance and opulent displays of admiration in the Valentine's week comes the days of expressing resentment. Just like the week befire it, this week also does hnot hold back.
February 14 is celebrated as Valentine's Day globally. The modern celebration of the day commences a week in advance with Rose Day on February 7 and concludes with Kiss Day on February 13. The week is filled with extravagant displays of love, exchanging opulent gifts and loud social media performances. Following Valentine's Day, things take a dramatically different turn.
Popularly known as Anti-Valentine’s Week, February 15 to February 21 has become a tongue-in-cheek celebration for singles, the heartbroken and anyone who wants a break from the lovey-dovey vibe of Valentine’s Day. The week is as ruthless and menacing as the week before. The calendar and notable dates of anti-Valentine's Day 2026 are:
|S. no
|Anti-Valentine's Weekday
|Date
|1
|Slap Day
|February 15, 2026
|2
|Kick Day
|February 16, 2026
|3
|Perfume Day
|February 17, 2026
|4
|Flirt Day
|February 18, 2026
|5
|Confession Day
|February 19, 2026
|6
|Missing Day
|February 20, 2026
|7
|Breakup Day
|February 21, 2026
Slap Day
Kicking off the week is Slap Day. No, it’s not about actual violence, but rather a symbolic 'slap' to toxic relationships and past mistakes. Social media users often share memes and jokes about slapping away negativity, betrayal and red flags.
Kick Day
This day is all about kicking out unhealthy habits, bad partners or lingering emotional baggage. The day acts as a reminder to move forward and prioritise self-respect.
Perfume Day
Perfume Day shifts the mood slightly. It encourages people to treat themselves, buy a new fragrance, refresh your vibe and embrace self-love. After the drama of earlier days, this one is about reclaiming confidence, centred around self-love.
Flirt Day
Flirt Day adds a playful twist. It’s a reminder that being single doesn’t mean life has to be boring. Light-hearted conversations, fun banter and meeting new people are the focus, without the pressure of commitment.
Confession Day
This day invites honesty. Whether it’s admitting your true feelings, clearing misunderstandings or finally expressing what’s been on your mind, Confession Day promotes emotional clarity.
Missing Day
Missing Day is perhaps the most relatable. It’s about acknowledging that it’s okay to miss someone, an ex, a crush or even the idea of love. The day encourages reflection rather than suppression of feelings.
Breakup Day
The week concludes with Breakup Day, symbolising closure. For some, it’s about officially ending unhealthy relationships. For others, it’s about emotionally detaching and starting fresh.
