Valentine’s Week 2026: Red For Love And Yellow For Friendship, Ahead Of Rose Day Know What Each Rose Colour Really Means

Valentine's Day is no longer a day-long ocassion celebrated exclusively on February 14. Modern-day celebration of the ocassion commence a week in advance with Rose Day marking the beginning of the festivities. Traditionally observed on February 7, Rose Day is all about expressing feelings through the timeless beauty of roses. Lovers exchange the flower amongst each other, which serves as heartfelt confessions, new beginnings and unspoken emotions. But did you know that each colour of rose carries a distinct meaning? Ahead of Rose Day 2026, here’s a simple guide to understanding what different colours of roses truly signify.

Red rose for love and romance



The classic red rose remains the ultimate symbol of deep love and romance. It signifies passion, desire and strong emotional connection. Gifting a red rose on Rose Day is a clear expression of love, making it a popular choice for couples and those ready to confess their feelings.

Pink rose for gratitude and admiration



Pink roses represent admiration, appreciation and sweetness. They are ideal for expressing gentle affection, gratitude or admiration without the intensity of red. Light pink roses convey grace and joy, while darker shades reflect appreciation and respect, perfect for someone you deeply admire. Giving someone a pink rose also signifies that you might be open to pursuing a romantic relationship with them in the future.

White rose for purity and a fresh start



White roses symbolise purity, innocence and fresh starts. Often associated with peace and sincerity, they are a thoughtful choice for new relationships or to express genuine intentions. In the context of Valentine’s Week, white roses can signify loyalty and the promise of a meaningful bond. It can also become a gesture of apology.

Yellow rose for friendship



Bright and cheerful, yellow roses stand for friendship, happiness and warmth. They are ideal for celebrating platonic love and strong friendships. If you wish to make a friend feel special on Rose Day without romantic undertones, yellow roses are the perfect pick.



Orange rose for desire



A blend of red and yellow, orange roses symbolise enthusiasm, fascination and excitement. They express a growing attraction and are a great choice when feelings are transitioning from friendship to something more.

A rare rose for love at first sight

