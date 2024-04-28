Advertisement

Anupam Kher recently visited the 300-year-old Camp Hanuman Temple in Ahmedabad. The actor shared a video on Instagram and wrote a heartfelt caption, "Kal Ahmedabad main 300 saal poorane Camp Hanuman Mandir main Hanuman ji ke darshan kiye. (Yesterday, I visited the 300-year-old Camp Hanuman Mandir in Ahmedabad.)”

He added, “ Yahan pooja karke maan ko bahut sukhat anubhooti hui. Shakti bhi mili. Aapke aur apke parivaar ke liye bhi prarthana ki. Jai Hanuman. Bajrangbali ki jai. Pavansut Hanuman ki Jai. (I felt at peace and gained strength after offering my prayers here.I also prayed for you and your family).”

Camp Hanuman Mandir in Ahmedabad

One of the biggest Hanuman temples in India, it is situated at the Cantonment in Shahibaug, Ahmedabad, Gujarat. The temple is owned by Shri Hanumanji Mandir Camp Trust Ahmedabad. The temple complex is dedicated to Lord Hanuman, the revered deity known for his strength, courage, and devotion. The temple's architecture showcases intricate carvings and sacred symbols, while the sound of bells and chants fills the air with divine energy.

Hanuman Temples in India you must visit

Hanumangarhi Temple - Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh

Situated in the holy city of Ayodhya, Hanumangarhi Temple is one of the most revered Hanuman temples in India. Perched atop a hill, this ancient temple is believed to be the place from where Lord Hanuman guards the city of Ayodhya.

Hanuman Temple | Image: Unsplash

Pracheen Hanuman Mandir - Delhi

Located at Karol Bagh in New Delhi, Pracheen Hanuman Mandir is one of the oldest and most prominent Hanuman temples in the national capital. The temple is known for its striking red and white architecture and houses a towering idol of Lord Hanuman adorned with vermilion.

Sankat Mochan Hanuman Temple - Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

Situated on the banks of the holy river Ganges in Varanasi, Sankat Mochan Hanuman Temple is dedicated to Lord Hanuman as the remover of obstacles and troubles. It is believed that the temple was established by the revered saint Tulsidas.

