April Fools' Day 2026: Hillarious Pranks To Pull On Co-workers On April 1

April Fools' Day is celebrated across the world on April 1. The day is marked by playing practical jokes and playing pranks on friends and loved ones. Since it's an accepted tradition, people are expected to be watchful and walk on eggshells during the day. This makes it even more fun to carry out a little mischief, especially at the workplace. April Fools' Day is the perfect excuse to break the monotony of work with harmless pranks that spark laughter and camaraderie. Here are some fun, safe, and respectful pranks to carry out at the workplace.

The keyboard switch

If your colleague steps away, subtly switch a few keys on their keyboard. Watching them try to type a simple email can lead to some amusing confusion. However, make sure you are around to fix it quickly.

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Fake cracked screen

Set a realistic cracked wallpaper on your co-worker’s desktop or phone. Their initial reaction might be priceless, followed by instant relief when they realise it’s just a joke. Record their candid reaction to get yourself a golden video forever.



Also Read: April Fools' Day 2026: These 11 Bollywood Movies Were So Bad They Felt Like A Prank

The oreo classic

The classic April Fools' Day is switching the cream in Oreo biscuits with toothpaste. Replace the cream filling in biscuits with toothpaste or switch sugar with salt in the office pantry (make sure it’s revealed quickly!). These pranks work best when shared openly, so everyone enjoys the joke together. Make sure not to put anything harmful or inedible.

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Mouse sensor

If your workplace allows it, the mouse sensor trick is a classic. Place a small piece of tape over the bottom of a colleague’s mouse sensor and watch them struggle to figure out why it’s not working.

The fake invite

In the day and age where everything has gone digital, make a fake e-invite. This prank even works if you are working remotely. Send out a calendar invite for something absurd like a “Mandatory Desk Yoga Session” or “Office Talent Show Auditions.” Just ensure you reveal the prank before anyone takes it too seriously.