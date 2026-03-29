Why Is April 1 Celebrated As April Fools’ Day? Know Its The Many Stories Behind Its Origin

April 1 and the days leading upto it have people on their toes. Every claim is double-checked, and everyone is seen with suspicion due to the popular April Fools' Day. The occasion has become synonymous with laughter and surprise. People typically prank each other and play practical jokes. However, the exact origin of this quirky tradition remains unknown. While there are many explanations for April Fools' Day, several theories trace its roots back centuries.



One of the most widely accepted explanations dates back to 16th-century, Europe. In 1582, France switched from the Julian calendar to the Gregorian calendar. This came after a reform introduced by Pope Gregory XIII. Under the old system, the new year was celebrated around the end of March, culminating on April 1. However, with the adoption of the new calendar, New Year’s Day moved to January 1. Those who were unaware of the change or remained unwilling to accept it continued celebrating in late March and early April. They were often mocked and labelled as “April fools,” becoming the targets of jokes and pranks.

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Another theory suggests that April Fools’ Day may have roots in ancient festivals that celebrated the arrival of spring. Seasonal changes were often marked by festivities involving role reversals, playful behaviour, and trickery. For instance, the Roman festival of Hilaria, celebrated on March 25, honours the goddess Cybele. The celebrations involve dressing up in disguises and making fun of others (much like Halloween). Similarly, in medieval Europe, springtime celebrations often encouraged merriment and mischief, which could have influenced the development of April Fools’ traditions.



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Over time, the custom spread across Europe and eventually to other parts of the world. In Scotland, for example, the celebration historically lasted for two days, beginning with “Hunt the Gowk Day,” where people were sent on foolish errands. In England, the tradition evolved into playing pranks only until noon. People who continued the celebrations in the other half of the day were themselves considered fools.

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Representational image | Freepik