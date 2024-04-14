×

Updated April 12th, 2024 at 18:24 IST

Block Printing History: Origin, Types, Techniques In India

Block printing is a traditional art form in which printing is done on paper, fabric and some other materials with the help of vegetable dyes.

Reported by: Republic Lifestyle Desk
Block printing in India
Block printing in India | Image:Unsplash
Block printing is the use of hand-cut wooden blocks for printing purposes. Special types of block printing are done on cloth or paper by artisans using wooden blocks to print attractive patterns on cloth. Due to the rustic appeal of it, hand block print fabric is one of the most loved and in-demand textiles in the world.

What is block printing?

It is a traditional art form in which printing is done on paper, fabric and some other materials with the help of natural colours and vegetable dyes. It is also popular as Woodblock Printing, Hand Block Printing, Or Woodcut Printing. The process involves carving the required designs on blocks and using natural colours and dyes to print them on different fabrics.

Block printing | Image: Unsplash

Origin of block printing

Block printing is said to have originated in China. Due to the beauty of the art, it became popular in the entire world, especially East Asia. The earliest known record of block printing is on a book known as Diamond Sutra, kept for display at the British Museum in London.

Block painting in India

The history of block printing goes back to the 12th century when block-printing designs on fabric were enjoyed by the royal Queen and King and the art enjoyed royal patronage for a long time. The Chippa Community of the Bagru District in Rajasthan made the block printing techniques on fabric popular.

Techniques of block printing in India

Ajrakh

Wooden blocks are used to create geometric designs and only natural or vegetable dyes are used in this process. This form of block printing is very prevalent in Gujarat, Kutch, Rajasthan and Sindh, Pakistan.

Ajrakh print saree | Image: Instagram

Bagh

In the Bagh technique, geometric designs are m  ade with bright colours. For this printing process, the fabric undergoes a ‘Bhatti process’ that includes boiling, drying and finally printing.  It originated in Madhya Pradesh and red and black are the most used colours.

Kalamkari

For the very famous Kalamkari art, the fabric is stiffened and dried. After that, different prints are carried out and wax is used for dyeing blue colour whereas all other colours are hand-painted. It is hand-painted in Andhra Pradesh and there are twenty-three steps involved in the making of this fabric.

Dabu

One of the toughest types of printing, Dabu is a long process, requiring extraordinary skills. The fabric is made to go through various phases of washing, printing, mud resistance and then drying. Dabu is used for Akola block printing  and the patterns used are inspired by nature.

Block prinmted fabrics | Image: Unsplash

Bandhani

For Bandhani, the fabric is plucked using fingernails. These bindings are then dyed. Bandhani fabrics are brightly coloured and they are characterised by little dots on the fabric. Bandhani sarees and dupattas are really popular.

